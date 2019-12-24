Amid all the holiday shopping and decorating, it's nice to step back and read about what your fave celebs will be up to for their festivities. Take Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, for example. The two have made many headlines this year, most notably for the birth of their son, Archie, so fans are eager to know where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will ring in the new year with their new baby. Unlike their status, however, Meghan and Harry's plans for New Year's 2020 appear to be pretty low-key.

The Palace hasn't announced Meghan and Harry's plans for New Year's explicitly, but their other holiday plans may give insight into what they have planned.

Every year, Queen Elizabeth II holds back-to-back Christmas parties, which most of the royal family attends. This year, the first day of the festivities took place at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 16, with the royal family's pre-Christmas lunch happening soon after on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Unfortunately, Meghan and Harry won't make the Queen's Christmas celebrations because they're taking a break from royal duties in order to spend time with Meghan's side of the family abroad.

On Nov. 13, Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing the couple's Christmas plans:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month. Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.

As for their New Year's plans, it seems Meghan and Harry will take a similar, low-key approach to their festivities.

According to the Daily Mail, the royal couple possibly won't return from their break until next year, meaning they'll likely spend New Year's with Ragland abroad as well. Buckingham Palace did not respond to Elite Daily's request for confirmation.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Although the trio won't be spending the holidays at Buckingham Palace, that doesn't mean fans won't be getting a holiday card from them this year. In fact, according to EOnline, the couple reportedly plans to share their card sometime this week, and it will reportedly include a "selection of family photographs" with baby Archie, as well as Meghan's mother. If Ragland is part of the card, it will break royal tradition since grandparents haven't historically been featured on the royals' holiday cards.

Buckingham Palace did not respond to Elite Daily's request for confirmation regarding the holiday card rumors, but Meghan and Harry are continuously breaking royal tradition, so the move definitely seems like something right up their alley.