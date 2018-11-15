The holiday season is officially here, and there's no better time of year. You finally get to take a break from all of your hard work, bask in the merry holiday vibes, and reconnect with people you love. While the holidays are a great time to spend time with family, it may not always be possible. Whether you're studying abroad, living in a new city, or simply unable to be with family this year, you can still find ways to enjoy the holidays in your own way. Here's where to travel for Christmas if you can't be with family this year.

Christmas seems to be all about family time, but there's no right or wrong way to celebrate. You can spend Christmas with your besties or alone. You can stay cozy inside your own home, or escape to a sunny destination this holiday season. Either way, you're bound to have a great time.

If you're interested in traveling this Christmas, then you're in for a real treat. You can plan a warm weather escape or visit a popular destination during winter to escape the crowds. You'll also have the chance to truly unwind and reconnect with yourself before getting back to the grind!

1 Swim With Whale Sharks In La Paz, Mexico hey_ciara on Instagram If you need a bit of adventure in your life and want to escape the cold weather, then consider visiting sunny La Paz, Mexico. It's two hours away from Cabo, and you'll be exploring some of the best landscapes ever. This is also prime time to go swimming with whale sharks.

2 Take A Wellness Retreat In Costa Rica hey_ciara on Instagram The landscapes in Costa Rica are what dreams are made of. This country will certainly take you out of your typical routine and spice up your life. Consider signing up for a wellness trip across Costa Rica where you can meet likeminded souls and reconnect with yourself. You'll be hiking, practicing meditation, taking in the views of Arenal Volcano, and perfecting your downward dog all week long. Christmas is the best time to treat yo' self.

3 Kick Back At The Gorgeous Copacabana Beach In Rio De Janeiro, Brazil Felipe Neves/Stocksy All the magic happens in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. You'll feel so relaxed right when you touch down in this beachside city. Be sure to pack your bathing suit and sunnies! You'll be able to soak up the sun at the legendary Copacabana Beach, and you can ride a cable car to Christ the Redeemer. Don't forget to try Brazil's famed Caipirinha, if you're 21 or over. A trip to Rio sounds like the perfect Christmas gift to me.

4 Explore The Mayan Ruins In Guatemala hey_ciara on Instagram Guatemala is a Central American country with so much to offer the wanderlusters of the world. Adventurous souls can take part in an Acatenango Volcano overnight hike, for the experience of a lifetime. The Mayan ruins are extraordinary to see up close, and you can also explore the streets of Antigua. Let's just say, you'll never want to leave.