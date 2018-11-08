4 Places From Christmas Movies You Can Visit To Channel Your Fave Holiday Classics

Christmas is right around the corner, and I've already got the holiday feels. It's the most magical time of year, and it's one of those holidays that make you feel like a kid again. There's something about the vibrant fairy lights, colorful ornaments, glittery bows, candy cane-colored cookies, and classic movies that immediately put you right in the Christmas spirit. It won't be too long before you're singing every famous holiday tune and rewatching those iconic Christmas films on Netflix. If you really want to embrace the holiday this year, then put these places from Christmas movies you can visit on your bucket list ASAP.

You may have spent your childhood watching Christmas movie marathons. In fact, whenever you watch them, you seem to be transported back to the good old days. Some Christmas classics are symbolic of the holidays with family members and friends, so it's easy to understand why you get those nostalgic feels every time you see them.

Since Christmas will be here before you know it, why not indulge in some holiday festivities? You have the opportunity to step foot in a few of the same places where your favorite Christmas movies were filmed. That's definitely worth a trip and a few Instagram-worthy photos, if you ask me. You'll leave with fond memories that will surely last a lifetime.

1 Macy's: 'Miracle On 34th Street' Giphy Miracle on 34th Street is a classic feel-good holiday film that's set in Macy's flagship store on 34th Street in New York City. You can even attend the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to kick off the holiday season, just like in the film. You'll be able to relive this movie magic, shop for gifts until you drop, and even take a few pictures with Santa.

2 The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree: 'Home Alone 2: Lost In New York' Giphy The Home Alone movies are childhood classics, and you can visit the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree to walk in the footsteps of Kevin McCallister from Home Alone 2: Lost In New York. This tree is one of the biggest symbols of Christmastime in New York City every year, so you've gotta visit it at least once in your life. You can attend the official tree lighting or go ice skating to really get in the holiday spirit. You'll suddenly feel like you've stepped into the memorable Christmas tree scene from Home Alone 2.

3 Stay In Ralphie's House From 'A Christmas Story' BuyLegLamps on YouTube You can visit Ralphie's house from A Christmas Story any time of the year to get those nostalgic holiday feels. Arrange a tour of the house, and then hit up the museum across the street to see props, costumes, and other famous elements from the Christmas movie. If you want the full experience, the website says you can even stay overnight in the house with up to five friends.