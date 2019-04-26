We still have a few weeks to go until the Game of Thrones series finale undoubtedly creates emotional havoc across the globe, but even with the end in sight, fans never have to leave the idea of Westeros behind. The Game of Thrones-inspired album For the Throne has now officially hit shelves, but one of its first singles "Power Is Power" delivers the fierce yet ominous mood that every viewer is vibing with during the countdown to Game of Thrones' last episode. Luckily, it's easy to figure out where to stream "Power Is Power" from Game of Thrones, so get ready for a intense jam session.

ICYMI, the Game of Thrones soundtrack For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series 'Game of Thrones') consists of a musical lineup from a variety of artists producing songs based on the world of the epic fantasy drama. Released by Columbia Records on April 26, the track list includes original work from Travis Scott, Ellie Goulding, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, A$AP Rocky, Lil Peep, and more. It's a good thing this album dropped on a Friday, because I'm more than ready to spend the entire weekend analyzing it from beginning to end.

Rapper Scott collaborated with SZA and The Weeknd for the album's single "Power Is Power," which is currently available to stream alongside the rest of the new songs on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Scott first confirmed the title of his song in an April 16 Instagram post before "Power Is Power" officially launched on April 18. The artist later proved he was a true Thronie when he posted photos of himself in Game of Thrones garb. I'll take that as a sign that rocking out to "Power Is Power" while wearing a Daenerys wig is more than welcomed.

Although music fans who are unfamiliar with the series can certainly appreciate "Power Is Power," the lyrics are clearly about the Seven Kingdoms from the very start. The single begins with the following:

I was born of the ice and snow / With the winter wolves, in the dark, alone / The wildest night, I became the one / And you'll know you're mine when the silence calls

Given the rest of the song's specific details, "Power Is Power" appears to be from the perspective of Jon Snow (Kit Harington), but the title is a direct reference to a line from the show. In Season 2, Lena Headey's Cersei Lannister uttered, "Power is power," while asserting her dominance over Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen). You definitely don't have to be a Jon Snow superfan to love the song, but it does provide strong insight into the character's mind.

"Power Is Power" debuted as a single following the album's April 11 releases of The Lumineers' "Nightshade" and Maren Morris' "Kingdom of One." Fans can digitally purchase the entirety of the For the Throne album through iTunes and Columbia Records' website and order vinyl copies with covers representing each Game of Thrones House. Happy listening!

Season 8 of Game of Thrones continues on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.