A 'Game of Thrones' Soundtrack Is On The Way Because We Never Want To Leave Westeros

There's no better pump-up jam than the Game of Thrones theme song, but HBO is moving beyond its medieval vibes to bring fans tunes fit for a Queen of Dragons IRL. After "singing" along to the instrumental opening song for years, Thronies can finally listen to other kinds of music detailing the drama of the fight for the Iron Throne. A Game of Thrones soundtrack is on the way, so get ready for a deeper dive into the world of Westeros.

Columbia Records and HBO announced on April 9 that they will release a Game of Thrones-themed soundtrack in the midst of the fantasy series' eighth and final season. Slated for a worldwide debut on April 26, the album For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series 'Game of Thrones') will feature brand new songs from an impressive array of artists. While the song names and lyrics are still under wraps, the full list of singers involved promises genres ranging from country to rap to everything in between. After all, the Seven Kingdoms are each unique in their own ways, so why wouldn't the music representing the show vary drastically?

A video on the album's website reveals each artist on the soundtrack, and the lineup is the stuff of epic music festival mashups. The project includes the following:

A$AP Rocky

Chloe X Halle

Ellie Goulding

Jacob Banks

James Arthur

Joey Bada$$

Lennon Stella

Lil Peep

The Lumineers

Maren Morris

Matthew Bellamy

Mumford & Sons

The National

Rosalia ft. A. Chal

SZA

The Weeknd

Travis Scott

Ty Dolla $ign

X Ambassadors

We don't know yet if the new songs will allude to Game of Thrones more figuratively or literally reference the Night King, the Stark family tree, and Westeros geography. While HBO has previously released the series' instrumental music via albums, it ventured down a more creative path when it oversaw the release of the Catch the Throne mixtape. The 2014 project and its 2015 follow-up featured mostly hip-hop and rap songs dedicated to the series in an attempt to amplify multicultural interest in Games of Thrones. Now with such an eclectic mix of artists creating content based on the show, maybe the soundtrack will reach an even broader audience ahead of the series finale.

Starting April 9, fans can pre-order the album on iTunes and through Columbia Records' website. While the Columbia Records site offers a digital download of the album, other purchase options include a regular vinyl album, a House Editions vinyl album, and a Limited Edition Fire & Ice split colored vinyl. Each order of a physical album comes with a digital download, as the vinyl albums won't be released until July 26.

If you're interested in the House Editions theme, you can even select a cover representing your favorite Game of Thrones House, but act quick — there are only 2,500 worldwide copies of each House. Forget the chase toward the Iron Throne, because the need to showcase your Targaryen or Stark pride is just as intense.

We have to wait some time before further track details on the Game of Thrones soundtrack are announced. However, it's safe to believe that there just may be something for everyone on the set list. For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series 'Game of Thrones') is available digitally on April 26. Season 8 of Game of Thrones premieres on Sunday, April 14, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.