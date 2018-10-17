Now that we are well into the months of Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Halloween parties, and cozy bonfires, you may be thinking about where to meet people during the fall season. Even though you may think of fall activities under one umbrella in and of itself, there are definitely specific activities that suit your personality more than others. If you look at your individual zodiac sign, you can further see what plays up your strengths and minimizes your weaknesses.

When it comes to meeting a potential partner, you want to make sure you feel comfortable, in your zone, and that your personality shines through. If you're more of an introvert who prefers baking nights in while wearing face masks, you wouldn't feel your best chatting up strangers at a party, right? And if you're a talkative, louder person who loves to talk her way through anything, you probably would avoid a library or somewhere quieter to find a future partner. It's not necessarily that you can't shine during those activities, but you may not find a compatible partner while doing those. So read up on where to meet someone this cuffing season, based on your zodiac sign.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22): Your birthday party Giphy It's Libra season, duh. Meet and mingle with some cuties you don't know at your birthday celebration. Since you're naturally a social butterfly, you'll be in your element as you maneuver the room with ease. Because your birthday is all about you, you can use it as a pick-up line to introduce yourself to someone you have your eyes on.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21): Hay ride Giphy Mysterious and a tad introverted, you prefer one-on-one activities when you're getting to know someone. That way, you don't have to compete for that person's attention and you can truly shine. You're into getting into the fall spirit, so a hay ride is an ideal way for you to meet someone new.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21): Haunted house Giphy You love adventure, Sagittarius, so a great way for you to meet someone new is at a haunted house outing with friends. You'll likely chat someone up in line to get in, or even flirt up one of the "monsters" in the house. You're bold, daring, and brave, so this will be a piece of cake for you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19): Book store Giphy You're studious and love to learn, so you're well-suited to find a match who's the same. Say hello to someone browsing a section you also enjoy, or if you're shyer, simply make eye contact and hope they'll approach you instead.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb.18): Apple picking with friends Giphy You love being around groups of people, Aquarius, and your energetic, lovable personality will be amplified while in a group of people who make you feel your best. Playfully flirt with someone you've harbored a secret crush on or approach an apple picker nearby.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20): Between library stacks Giphy You're imaginative, dreamy, and can easily get lost in your own world, Pisces. You just want someone who's as creative and imaginative as you are, which you may find hidden in the corners of a library.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Homecoming football game Giphy Aries, you're all about the energy and excitement surrounding you, which is ideal at the Homecoming football game. You're going to be spirited and filled with adrenaline while you root for your team, and there are plenty of simple ways to make playful small talk with someone else there.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Farmers' market Giphy You, Taurus, are generally known to love anything involving food. So go on a trip to your nearby farmers' market to enjoy yourself and find others who appreciate good eats, too. Plus, being surrounded by fruits and vegetables may make you, an earth sign, feel more at home.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Tinder Giphy You love to get your flirt on, Gemini, so put that hobby to use by swiping away on Tinder. You'll get to practice your pick-up lines, and it may even lead to some dates!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Complimenting a stranger Giphy Since your sign is the crab, you're a big fan of cozy things wrapped around you. See a cutie wearing a fluffy, comfy sweater that you'd love to have yourself? Compliment them on it and see if any conversation flows from there.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22): Halloween party Giphy Leo, you're a sign that loves to be social. Get your chit-chat skills going by heading to a Halloween party to talk up someone with your impressive charismatic charm.