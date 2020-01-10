No matter your feelings toward Valentine's Day, you're bound to love the new sneakers Vans dropped for the holiday. The new collection boasts three new designs on three different styles and is available right now, so you can shop until your heart is content. As far as where to get Vans' I Heart Valentine's Day collection, you can shop it exclusively on Vans' website.

The I Heart collection is for literally anyone and everyone, as it celebrates all kinds of love. Each design is red, black, and white and features the text "I ❤ Boys, I ❤ Girls." Regardless of how and who you love, you can cop these sneakers to express yourself or just spread a general message of love everywhere you go.

The new V-Day designs are featured on the OG Sk8-Hi, Slip On, and Era silhouettes, and prices range from $55 to $65. What's more is, although the line is dubbed the "I Heart" collection, the shoes aren't inundated with hearts or other Valentine's Day motifs, so you can rock them whenever, wherever.

Whether your Valentine's Day plans include a romantic date, hanging with your best friends, or some QT with Ben & Jerry, Vans' new designs ensure you'll spend the day (and every day thereafter) walking in love. Check out each new style here:

The Slip-Ons feature Vans' signature checkerboard print with red, white, and black squares; the "I ❤ Boys, I ❤ Girls" text around the sole; and elastic side accents so you can smoothly slide your foot in — just as smoothly as you should slide into your crush's DMs on V-Day.

What's black, white, and re(a)d all over? Vans' I Heart Sk8-Hi sneakers with the "I ❤ Boys, I ❤ Girls" message printed on the canvas. The sneakers' design includes a high-top silhouette, rubber waffle outsoles, and padded collars at the ankle.

The I Heart Era sneakers feature the I Heart message on the laces, are available in black canvas, and boast a white outsole. Perhaps the cutest part of the shoes are the heels where the word "Boys" is emblazoned on the left shoe and "Girls" on the right.