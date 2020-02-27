On Feb. 27, two of YouTube Beauty’s biggest names joined forces. Jackie Aina and Patrick Starrr collaborated with UOMA Beauty for a new, limited-edition collection. Called the Black Magic Carnival collection, this line is now available online on UOMABeauty.com, Ulta.com, beautybay.com, and in select Selfridges stores. The eight-piece collection includes an eyeshadow palette, a face and body bronzing highlighter, two lipsticks, and four voluminous false eyelashes and is packed with all the color and glitter that embodies the liveliness and excess of Carnival. The celebrations might be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t look absolutely enchanting in this new collection.

Fans of the beauty gurus have been waiting for an Aina and Starrr collab ever since Starrr posted his transformation into Aina in August 2019. Both YouTubers have collabed with makeup brands before (Starrr for MAC and Aina for Anastasia Beverly Hills, to name a couple), but fans haven't really gotten to see them work together until now. In their campaign images, the gurus are decked out with matching yellow, orange, and red feathers in bona fide Carnival costumes. As far as makeup goes, the two showcase different shades of red eyeshadows and both of their faces look like sparkling glass with the bronzer highlighter.

Courtesy of UOMA Beauty

This partnership has one more trick up its sleeve. According to a press release from the brand, customers are challenged to show off their unique Carnival-inspired beauty looks for the chance to win up to $5,000 and be featured on UOMA Beauty social platforms. Four winners will be chosen by Aina and Starrr, and you can enter by tagging @UOMABeauty in your photo on Instagram and hashtagging #UOMACarnival.

The Black Magic Carnival collection is hypnotically glamorous, and you can check it all out below.

The Black Magic Carnival Color Palette ($44, UOMA Beauty) packs a punch with its highly pigmented shades. With matte and metallic finishes, these 10 vibrant colors range from a shiny green to yellow to rust to chocolate brown, giving you plenty of tones to play with.

Glitter and shine are two Carnival musts, and the Black Magic Carnival Face and Body Bronzing Highlighters ($35, UOMA Beauty), available in two shades, will have every part of you gleaming. As you apply the creamy formula, the coconut fragrance transports you to tropical weather, and the oversized pan allows you to load up easily.

Available in two colors, the Black Magic Carnival Lipsticks ($26, UOMA Beauty) are iridescent shades packed with glitter to make your lips as shimmery as a disco ball. Bahia is wine-colored with a golden sparkle, while Trinidad is bright pink with a metallic, pearly blue sparkle. The formula also includes Brazil nut oil to keep lips nourished and plump.

For all your lash needs, the collection also contains three different packages (but four different kinds) of false lashes. Rio ($16, UOMA Beauty) is a blinged-out falsie with a line of rhinestones around the base. Trinidad ($18, UOMA Beauty) blends bright purple and black lashes for a super bold statement. Bahia ($30, UOMA Beauty) contains two sets of lashes. The first is an extreme, triple-layer, cat-eye lash that mixes black, blue, and green throughout, and at the base is a crown of rhinestones. The second pair is more understated to bring natural-looking length and fullness to your eyelashes.

If you’re ready for a vibrant, color-packed summer, now is the time to start planning. Throw restraint out the window with the Black Magic Carnival collection, and tag the brand on your Insta — you might just win big.