As I continue my journey into becoming a ~sneaker girl~, I'm noticing that all the coolest kicks are the result of collaborations. That said, the second I heard two of my fave brands were teaming up, I had to know where to get the Reebok x Chromat sneaker collection. Some of my cutest, most comfortable sneakers are Reebok, and Chromat know a thing or two about bold hues and gorgeous combos, so I knew the two brands would come together and dream up the next footwear must-have. Spoiler alert: They did just that, and the Sole Furys have never looked better.

If you thought the neon trend would fade out towards the end of summer, allow Reebok and Chromat to prove you wrong. The two brands have designed two new Miami-inspired, highlighter-bright colorways for the iconic Sole Fury silhouette, and TBH, I think I need both. They're so different, yet so equally cool! If you're not familiar with Reebok's Sole Fury shape, the lightweight, breathable running shoe has a sock-like upper, cushioned midsoles, and on-trend chunky rubber outsoles, so the sneakers are both stylish and ultra-wearable. Standard Sole Fury kicks typically retail for $80, but the two pairs in the Chromat collab will be bumped up to $120. Not cheap, but when you see them, you'll understand why.

Can we start by taking a moment to appreciate the campaign imagery? Straight fire:

Courtesy of Reebok

"Shot on location at the South Beach Calisthenics park, the Chromat x Reebok Sole Fury colorways evoke the bright neons of Miami nights and are designed to be worn from your South Beach workout to your sunset cruise," a post to Chromat's blog declares.

The models in the ad campaign are all wearing bright, beachy Chromat pieces, and on their feet? The new kicks, starting with the Reebok x Chromat Sole Fury Shoes in Solid Teal/Neon Lime/White ($120, reebok.com):

Courtesy of Reebok

This has to be my favorite colorway, hands down. Something about that teal and lime combo makes me feel like the baddest betch at the gym! And if you're thinking these are too summery to wear into fall and winter, think again; an all-black gym fit with a pop of neon is pretty much the only thing that will get me to my workout when the weather turns cold. Plus, these babies will look just as good outside of the gym — expect a bevy of street style photographers following you around anytime you put them on.

The other kicks in the collection are the Reebok x Chromat Sole Fury Shoes in White/Neon Red/Black ($120, reebok.com), which feature a more muted body and ultra-bright laces:

Courtesy of Reebok

The very definition of classic with a twist! These babies are almost entirely white with black accents, but those neon pinky-red laces Steal. The. Show!!! If you want to get into the brights but don't see yourself rocking the super-bold, teal and lime colorway, this pair should do the trick.

Oh, and BTW, there might even be a THIRD colorway, exclusive to the Chromat website. You didn't hear it from me, but the Reebok x Chromat Sole Fury Shoes in Pink ($120, chromat.com) are downright drool-worthy:

Ready to shop? The collection is officially live, and you can get the new colorways exclusively on the Reebok and Chromat websites.