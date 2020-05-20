Courtesy of QUAY

Where To Get The Lizzo x Quay Sunglasses Collection To Throw Endless Shade

By Theresa Massony

Lizzo is the gift who just keeps on giving. And thank God we are all lucky enough to receive. From endless bops to endless laughs on TikTok, the 32-year-old is surely keeping the long days spent in quarantine interesting. Now, she's keeping them absurdly fashionable, too, thanks to the new Quay x Lizzo sunglasses collection. You can't help but stan a queen who throws all the shade!!!

The Quay x Lizzo collection, available now on the Quay website, features a whopping eight different styles of sunglasses, available in a multitude of color ways. I don't have 19 places to go even when I'm not quarantined, but you best believe I am adding every last one of these to my cart. The collection varies in price, from $55 to $75, and also includes sunglasses chains.

Alongside the collection, Quay announced it's teaming up with Feed America to donate a million meals to those in need. From Wednesday, May 20 to Monday, 25, the brand is also running a charitable initiative on their website: Every pair of Quay glasses on the site is buy one, get one free — and every purchase on the site will result in 100 meals donated through Feed America.

Lizzo's collection includes a wide range of sunglasses ~vibes~, from ultra-cool mega shields to modernized cat-eye silhouettes and aviators. There are even Elton John-esque, rhinestone-covered '70s sunnies, as well as some incredibly futuristic sports-style options. Peep some of the coolest options below, and check out the full Quay x Lizzo collection on the brand's website:

