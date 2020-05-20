Lizzo is the gift who just keeps on giving. And thank God we are all lucky enough to receive. From endless bops to endless laughs on TikTok, the 32-year-old is surely keeping the long days spent in quarantine interesting. Now, she's keeping them absurdly fashionable, too, thanks to the new Quay x Lizzo sunglasses collection. You can't help but stan a queen who throws all the shade!!!

The Quay x Lizzo collection, available now on the Quay website, features a whopping eight different styles of sunglasses, available in a multitude of color ways. I don't have 19 places to go even when I'm not quarantined, but you best believe I am adding every last one of these to my cart. The collection varies in price, from $55 to $75, and also includes sunglasses chains.

Alongside the collection, Quay announced it's teaming up with Feed America to donate a million meals to those in need. From Wednesday, May 20 to Monday, 25, the brand is also running a charitable initiative on their website: Every pair of Quay glasses on the site is buy one, get one free — and every purchase on the site will result in 100 meals donated through Feed America.

Courtesy of Quay

Lizzo's collection includes a wide range of sunglasses ~vibes~, from ultra-cool mega shields to modernized cat-eye silhouettes and aviators. There are even Elton John-esque, rhinestone-covered '70s sunnies, as well as some incredibly futuristic sports-style options. Peep some of the coolest options below, and check out the full Quay x Lizzo collection on the brand's website:

