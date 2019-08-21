If you've been looking to give your footwear collection a refreshing new spin then I've got the most perfect collaboration for you. All of the details on where to get the Arizona Ice Tea x Adidas sneakers and slides collection are below, meaning you'll know exactly where to get the raddest new shoes around. Yes, they're a total thirst trap but in the coolest of ways. If you're someone who loves snagging limited-edition sneakers that pack a playfully unique punch, this is a collab you definitely do not want to miss out on.

Earlier this summer, Adidas and Arizona Ice Tea collaborated on an initial sneaker drop where they were offering versions of the Yung 1 and Continental silhouettes wrapped in the beverage brand's signature can prints for a mere 99¢. While the drop didn't exactly go as planned (the NYPD shut down the pop-up shop selling the sneakers out of safety concerns) it proved that there was most definitely a demand for footwear inspired by the tea. It seems like the two brands took note and began working on a second drop that would be even bigger and better than the first one and today, we've finally gotten a preview of what's to come.

Dropping on September 1 on Adidas’ web store, the collection includes two classic Adidas silhouettes, the Vulc sneaker and Adilette slides reimagined in tasty new color ways. With options for men, women, and kids, it's a comprehensive release.

Adidas

First up are the sneakers, which arrive in four different color ways that each correspond with a flavor of Arizona Ice Tea. First up is the classic Lemon flavor, which features a white upper emblazoned with the turquoise and pink geometric pattern found on its can. There's alsoa women's-exclusive version of this style, which features a black upper and more detailed geometric pattern.

Next is the Green Tea iteration, which arrives in the form of a black sneaker with teal laces and the can's signature cherry blossom print.

Adidas

Again, this style comes in a women's-exclusive version, which features the same cherry blossom print but it grounded in a pink accent color. (Love.)

Adidas

The other two color ways arrive in one version each and channel Arizona's Mucho Mango and Watermelon flavors. Featuring solid yellow and red nubuck uppers enhanced via small embroidered shapes, they're decidedly less daring than the other styles but just as cool.

Adidas

Next up are the slides, which, unlike the sneakers, don't boast any female-exclusive color ways. For Mucho Mango, there's a yellow slide with white strips; for Watermelon, there's a red slide with black stripes; for Green Tea, there's a cherry blossom-print slide with black stripes; and for Lemon there's a tel and pink geometric-print slide with teal and pink stripes. They're the kinds of shoes you could wear to every pool party and picnic around without fear of losing them in a sea of lookalikes and if you've ever worn Adidas' slides before, you know they'll be comfy AF.