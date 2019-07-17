Food and beverage brands can weirdly make for some of the buzziest fashion collaborators, because evidently people like to rep their favorite snacks on the regular via their clothing. Who knew! The latest good-enough-to-eat (or drink) partnership? Adidas x Arizona Iced Tea sneakers, which sounds random and strange AF but is actually incredibly cute. I'm not really even an iced tea drinker but I'd wear any of the shoes within the drop, so don't knock them until you've seen them because I guarantee you'll be thirsting for a pair.

As announced via Arizona Iced Tea's Instagram page, the beverage company will be hosting a pop-up shop at 208 Bowery Street in New York City on Thursday, July 18 and Friday, July 19. They'll be selling the sneakers to fans for 99¢, the price of a can of Arizona Iced Tea, which is an insane deal for Adidas sneakers. If you're in the city, the brand recommends you "arrive early, as we are expected to sell out fast." The drop is extremely limited, so it'll likely be gone in a flash. Open from 11 a.m - 7 p.m., the popup will only be accepting $1 bills and will only be allowing each customer to buy one item.

Is this the deal of the summer? I think so. Two classic Adidas silhouettes, the Yung 1 and the Continental, were reimagined for the giveaway, each of which was given two different Arizona Iced Tea treatments.

The first Yung 1 style arrives wrapped in the iconic cherry blossom print that's come to define the canned beverage's Green Tea drink. Sitting atop a mint green sole and strung with mint green laces, it features a 99¢ tab on its tongue and boasts embroidered floral detailing.

The second Yung 1 feels decidedly '80s thanks to its eye-popping hues and color blocked design. With an upper featuring coral, teal, black, and nude paneling, along with bright yellow laces, it pays homage to Arizona Iced Tea's lemon-flavored beverage via its palette and sunrise-looking motif that appears on the toe.

Next up are the Continental styles, which have also been reworked to reference the green tea and lemon beverages. The first boasts a cherry blossom print, mint green sole, and black laces.

The second Continental style looks straight out of Stranger Things thanks to its old school '80s design. The leather shoe features a teal and pink striped upper with white accents, yellow zig-zag detailing, and white laces.

Not in New York but want to score a pair of these sneakers? You're in luck. Screenshot any image within this Arizona Iced Tea Instagram post, share it on your personal account with the hashtag #adiZona99, follow @drinkarizona, and you'll be entered for the chance to win a pair of the limited-edition kicks. The only stipulations are that you must be over 13 years old and live in the United States, so what are you waiting for?

New Yorkers, run — don't walk! — to the popup tomorrow for your chance to get the freshest sneakers of the summer.