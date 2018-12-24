Since marrying Prince Harry in June, Meghan Markle has become a worldwide style icon. From her elegant wedding dress made by Clare Waight Keller to her show-stopping one shoulder black dress that she wore to present British Womenswear Designer of the Year award to Keller, Meghan Markle knows a thing or two about dressing herself. Steering away from her more elaborate looks, the Duchess of Sussex has been known to rock a more laid back style. This includes a black and white pair of VEJA kicks. Here's where to get Meghan Markle's VEJA sneakers, so you can finally dress like a royal.

OK, when I think about royalty I think of fancy ball gowns, glass slippers — the whole nine yards. You get the picture. Which is why I love that Meghan Markle is breaking from the traditional image of the quintessential monarch style and rocking plain ol' sneakers from time to time. Royals, they are just like us, right? The mom-to-be has been spotted wearing this pair of VEJA shoes. So, where can you get a pair of your own to add to your wardrobe? Right now, Nordstrom has Meghan's exact shoes in stock.

The VEJA V-12 sneaker retails for $140 on the Nordstrom website. Sadly, I don't have a Nordstrom near by (only two Nordstrom Racks), so I'm not sure if these are available in store. You can always chat with a Nordstrom representative online or give your local Nordstrom a call to find out if they have these in stock or not.

The 37-year-old wore several different eco-friendly brands during her tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand with Prince Harry earlier this year, according to Elle. In fact, she wore these exact sneakers on a boat ride in Australia during the royal tour, according Travel + Leisure.

If you think the price is a little steep for a pair of basic white sneakers, allow me to fill you in on the backstory of this prim and proper shoe. The VEJA brand was started by two French designers. Each pair of shoes is ethically sourced (something that's very important to Meghan) and made with "raw materials sourced from organic farming and ecological agriculture, without chemicals or polluting processes," according to the VEJA website. The fabric of the shoes is a breathable mesh material that is also waterproof, according to Nordstrom. Meghan and Prince Harry are expecting their first child in the spring. It's the perfect shoe for a parent-to-be. As a mom-of-two myself, I've traded my heels for comfy sneakers. So, I can totally get on board with this royal trend.

Better snag these kicks quick. It seems like anything worn the royals — especially by Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle — tend to be an instant hit amongst fashionistas around the world. I'm definitely going to be trying to emulate Meghan's chic and cool royal style in 2019, starting with her amazing VEJA V-12 sneakers. I'll see you at Nordstrom, with these shoes in tow.