It’s the 25th memorial of the Queen of Tejano music Selena Quintanilla-Perez, and over the decades, Selena’s influence has only grown with new generations. To continue honoring the star after her untimely death, MAC is unveiling a brand-new Selena La Reina collection. The limited-edition collection will be available sometime in April 2020, but until then, MAC will gradually be revealing what products to expect — and this collection is bound to be even bigger than the last.

In a press release, MAC said the collection will carry a range of items suitable for all skin tones and types, the first of which is the brand’s iconic Bidi Bidi Bom Bom Lipglass. Originally available in MAC’s first Selena capsule, the Lipglass, named after Selena’s 1994 hit, is a bubblegum pink color with a silver-pearl shimmer to add even more shine.

In 2014, fans first began calling on MAC to release a Selena-inspired collection with a petition on Change.org. The petition got nearly 40,000 signatures, and in 2016, MAC released its first Selena capsule collection, which included three lipsticks, five eyeshadows, a liquid eyeliner, a mascara, a blush-bronzer, a brush, and the Bidi Bidi Bom Bom Lipglass. The products sold out almost immediately, MAC restocked once, and then, the collection was lost to time.

Courtesy of MAC

“It’s more of a celebration of her legacy,” the singer’s older sister Suzette Quintanilla told Refinery29.com about the second Selena La Reina line. “And it’s a celebration of us as Latinas.” While the first collection focused on Selena’s iconic red lipstick, pink eyeshadow, and beige blush look, this new collection goes beyond that. Quintanilla worked with MAC for both collections to make sure both were true to what Selena would have wanted. “I loved working with them the first time, and I cannot wait to show the world what this new launch will be,” Quintanilla said. “I’m very proud that MAC can help us celebrate her on this very important year.”

While Selena La Reina part two is still under wraps, for the most part, you’ll hear more as we get closer to early April. When the collection does drop, it’ll be available in MAC stores and on maccosmetics.com. If the first collection's success is anything to go by, Selena La Reina is sure to sell out at lightning speed.