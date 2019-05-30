Your favorite place to get bath bombs just might become your favorite place to buy beauty tools thanks to an entirely unexpected offering that the retailer just dropped. If you want to know exactly where to get Lush's vegan makeup brush collection — yes, you read that right! — then read on because this is a release you don't want to miss.

Along with their fan-favorite bath bombs, Lush is also known for an array of other bath, body, and skincare products. They offer face scrubs, shampoos and conditioners, body lotions, deodorants, perfumes, bubble bars, bath oils — the list goes on. Pretty much anything you need to make your grooming routine smell and feel amazing, Lush has got, and in a huge selection of delectable scents, nonetheless. The company is dedicated to making quality products from fresh organic fruits and vegetables, essential oils and safe synthetics, and they make sure that they only buy ingredients from companies that don't test on animals. In short, they're a brand that's really easy to get behind, so even though makeup and makeup tools are far from their specialty, I'll definitely still be giving their new vegan and cruelty-free makeup brushes a shot.

Featuring 13 different brushes, the lineup of tools is as comprehensive as it is ethical. “We tried and tested an array of different brushes and synthetic fibres until we had a perfect collection. We’re confident the range of brushes will deliver professional results. They’re easy to use and they have a luxurious, premium feel!” said Meg Edwards, Head Makeup Artist for LUSH, in an interview with Hypebae. There's a large buffing brush, travel lip brush, small concealer brush, double ended brow brush, flat foundation brush, large angle liner brush, small liner brush, large fan brush, pencil brush, blush brush, small blending brush, large highlighter brush, and large powder brush — did you get all of that? Each one is made from recyclable aluminum and biodegradable and sustainably-sourced wood covered in a cellulose-based lacquer. Even the glue used to hold the brush hairs in place is vegan, so you can see just how committed to sustainability Lush truly is.

“We took care to select high quality and vegan materials that, when assembled, not only look glamorous but ensure they are made to last and treasure,” Kayley Thomas, head of Lush makeup, told Hypebae. “This represents the future for Lush Makeup tools and packaging.”

If you want to snag a set of your own right now, hopefully you know someone living in the UK or are planning on making a trip there sometime soon — currently, the brushes are only available at uk.lush.com and the LUSH shop in Liverpool. However, it's very likely the brushes will be making their way stateside soon, so keep your eyes peeled in your local Lush stores.

The entire set of 13 brushes can be bought together along with an organic cotton brush wrap for £225 GBP, which is about $284 USD. Individual brushes start at £7.50 GBP, or approximately $9 USD.