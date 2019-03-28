I know she's a duchess, but Kate Middleton is my queen, especially when it comes to pulling off the most polished and ladylike looks. My favorite thing about her sophisticated style, if you're wondering, is that she always looks put-together but never too stuffy; my least favorite thing, though, is that she obviously opts for high-end pieces that are usually pretty far out of my budget. I do my best to dupe her pricey pieces, but this week she made my life a little easier by wearing something I could afford, and if you're wondering where to get Kate Middleton's red turtleneck sweater, I'm here to let you know it's not only available to shop online, but it's also currently on sale. I knew Mercury in retrograde ending would be a good thing, but I had no idea something this wonderful would happen. Life is so good.

If you're like, "Wait, what red turtleneck?", allow me to spill the red sweater deets. On a visit to the Scout Association at Gilwell Park, the duchess dressed down for a day outdoors with the children. Her look serves counselor-you-had-a-crush-on-at-camp realness, from her lace-up combat boots and dark wash denim to her utility jacket and that gorgeous red knit.

Do I even have to mention that her blowout was on point? It's a given:

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And when Middleton shed her jacket, we saw her sweater in its full glory:

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For real, there's nothing more right than a great knit, and this J. Crew Mockneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn in "Mahogany" ($50, originally $80, jcrew.com) is excellent. The discount doesn't hurt, either.

Right now, the exact shade Middleton wore is still in stock in sizes XXS-XS, as well as XL-2XL:

Mockneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn in "Mahogany" $80 $50 J. Crew Buy Now

There are 11 shades total, though, so if you'd rather opt for something more springy, suit yourself:

Turns out, this sweater is one from Middleton's regular rotation. She wore it while visiting King Henry's Walk Garden back around mid-January, so I feel like this is now her signature "afternoon in the great outdoors" lewk.

See the red cuffs and a tiny bit of turtleneck peeking out from underneath her chic jacket?

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This time around, though, Middleton topped the sweater off with one major accessory:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Is it a tightly folded scarf, a bandana, or a full-on ascot? Aren't they all kind of the same thing, anyway? Regardless, I love that she sported the colors of the British flag for a pop of something fun. I assume her scarf might be a little pricey, as she often takes a high-low approach when rocking affordable pieces like the red sweater, but the style is super on trend right now, so you can find them at pretty much any price point.

I can't find a red, white, and blue version, but here are some fun takes that would be fab to rock for springtime:

Reversible Skinny Scarf $20 $16 Banana Republic Buy Now

Something Navy Silk Skinny Scarf $35 $21 Nordstrom Buy Now

Style Inspo Mint Paisley Print Bandana $16 Lulus Buy Now

An affordable sweater and a statement-making, easy-to-rock accessory? Middleton has outdone herself in terms of providing serious OOTD inspo. Thank you, Kate!

And even better, it looks like she had a pretty fun day playing with the scouts, too. Major "aww" alert: