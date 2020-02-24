Buckle up, pastel lovers, because this one's for you. Huda Beauty's new Pastel Obsessions mini palettes launch on March 1 and offer three different arrays of dreamy, springtime shades. Coming hot off the heels of Huda Beauty's Neon and Nude collections, the Pastel Obsessions mini palettes are built around three trending hues: lilac, mint, and rose. Each of the palettes feature five matte shades, three metallic jellies, and one tie-dye shimmer swirl for any and all of your pastel beauty needs. Even better, every shadow was designed to pop on your lids, regardless of skin tone, and are buildable to suit your desired intensity. Whether you opt for a soft, dreamy look or a sharp, graphic statement, the mini palettes will help you turn heads with your eye look.

Pastels have led the biggest spring 2020 fashion trends, so it was only a matter of time before the ethereal colors popped up in the beauty world as well. Rihanna, Camila Mendes, and Millie Bobby Brown are some of the many celebrities who've sported bold pastel looks, and now, thanks to Kattan, it's easy to recreate these beats on your own.

In a press release shared with Elite Daily, Kattan shared how her inspiration for Pastel Obsession's whimsical colors came from a visit to Seoul, South Korea. “The pastel pink cherry blossoms are so magical and dreamy if you’re lucky enough to catch them at the right time, but once the sun would go down in Seoul, I saw that the city would become colorful, eccentric and electrifying," she said. “I wanted to capture that magic in a palette, and Pastel Obsessions are just that!"

In classic Kattan fashion, all shadows from the Pastel Obsessions collection are a twist on traditional pastels, proving that these definitely aren't the tired shades found in old Easter decorations.

Courtesy of Huda Beauty

The Rose palette features both mattes and shimmers in soft pinks, creamy peaches, and warm yellows.

Courtesy of Huda Beauty

Lilac is a purple dream come true with sultry lavenders, brighter violets, and smooth mauves.

Courtesy of Huda Beauty

Lastly, Mint keeps things cool with a delicate balance of bright teals, rich bronzes, and icy shimmers.

With varying textures and colors, these palettes are the ultimate tools to help you ease into bright, bold makeup for spring. The Huda Beauty Pastel Obsessions mini palettes will retail for $29 and officially launch on ShopHudaBeauty.com on Sunday, March 1. The palettes will become available online at other retailers on March 13 and, later, in stores on March 27.