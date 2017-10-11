Where To Get Hangover-Free Prosecco By Lidl To Make Girls' Night In So Much Better

Arguably the worst part about drinking is the inevitable hangover. One glass too many, not enough water — these are all factors that can make you feel less than stellar the morning after a night of boozing. But one global supermarket brand, Lidl, has set out to change the unwelcome hangover feels associated with bubbly... by eliminating them entirely. This is not a drill. Put down the Advil. Here's where to get hangover-free prosecco by Lildl.

The genius fizzy vino is called Organic Prosecco Spumante, and it has the affordable price tag you'd expect from a grocery store-owned wine label with each bottle retailing for £7.99 (or $10.54). Though Lidl does have a handful of U.S. locations along the East Coast — in Virginia, Delaware, and North Carolina — it's unclear whether the brand's new Organic Prosecco Spumante will be available stateside. However, it will hit UK shelves on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Beyond where to purchase such a thoughtful bubbly, you're probably wondering how the heck it works. Like, what makes it "hangover-free" and why isn't it standard practice across the spirits industry? Well, according to Richard Bampfield, Lidl's master of wine (yes, such a job title exists), it all has to do with sulfites and the quality of preservative used to enhance a blend's shelf life.

"We've all had that shocking wine hangover," he said in a relatable statement, swiftly reminding me that more than two glasses generally feels like, oh I don't know, death. "This is sometimes attributed to the sulfite preservatives used in wine to keep them fresher for longer," he further explained. Damn you, sulfites!

Organic wines, he continued, generally use preservatives with lower levels of sulfites, making them "less likely to contribute to hangovers." BRB, I'm just going ahead and adding wine to my list of do-not-buy-unless-it's-organic foods. If you've seen What the Health on Netflix, then your DNBUIO list is probably everything, but maybe you forgot about your booze?

It should be noted that some people are more sensitive to sulfites than others. If you get a pounding headache immediately after consuming a glass of wine, you're probably super sensitive to them. However, Bampfield pointed out in his statement ahead of Lidl's exciting new launch, something like the brand's Organic Prosecco Spumante might be the key to sipping wine without crappy post-drink feels. Please admire his final call to action, which is truly wonderful marketing: "So if you don’t react well to sulphites you could be saying good riddance to hangovers with Lidl’s Organic Prosecco Spumante." I am sold.

Thought the "hangover-free" element of Lidl's prosecco isn't exactly miraculous, it's still compelling enough for me to fill my entire wine rack with the stuff. If I have learned anything from Lidl's master of wine, it's this: Science is truly amazing, and sulfites are the enemy.

UK dwellers should mark their calendars and set their alarms, because your favorite new organic wine goes on sale Thursday, Oct. 12. People are very excited about the concept, naturally, so it will likely sell out fast.

