Where To Get Free Fries On National French Fry Day 2018 For A Tasty Deal
Ever since the month of June kicked off with National Donut Day, I've been keeping an eye out for the next tasty "holiday" of the summer. National French Fry Day is on Friday, July 13 this year, and there are some scary-good deals to take advantage of. Here's where to get free fries on National French Fry Day 2018, because there is no better way to celebrate.
The French fry is really the ultimate side to any meal. It's crunchy and crispy, and it's perfect for dipping into all of your favorite sauces. It's no wonder that a bite this good has an entire holiday devoted to it. I mean, what other food is so good that you actually fight over who gets to eat the ones that fell in the bottom of the take-out bag?
While scooping up loose fries can be entertaining, you can skip the hassle and get your own free fries on Friday, July 13 when you visit certain restaurants. Some deals are straightforward free fries while others are free fries in addition to another purchase. If you regularly enjoy fries, then you'll be saving money and eating your favorite side when you take advantage of these National French Fry Day deals.
1Wingstop
According to RetailMeNot, you get a free large order of fries when you sign up for Wingstop's eClub. Per the restaurant's website, you can join "The Club" to get all the Wingstop deals you can handle, and of course you get those tasty free fries once you sign up.
National French Fry Day won't be the end of the freebies either. Once you're signed up in the Wingstop e-club, you'll also get a free gift on your birthday.
2Hardee's & Carl's Jr.
Hardee's also has free fries coming your way when you sign up for emails from the chain, per WRAL-TV. When you sign up, you'll score a coupon for a free small fry and a small beverage with the purchase of any 1/3-pound Thickburger, according to the Hardee's website.
Given that fries pair perfectly with a burger, this deal is a great way to celebrate National French Fry Day.
3McDonald's
McDonald's French fries are the first ones that pop into my mind when I think of the hot and fresh side, so it's no wonder that they're called "World Famous Fries" on the McDonald's website.
You can get a free order of McDonald's fries on Friday, July 13 when you show the coupon from the McDonald's App to get an order of free medium fries with any $1 purchase. The even better news is that you can use this coupon in the app every Friday through the end of 2018 (!!!).
4Penn Station East Coast Subs
A sandwich is never really complete without a side of fries, right? Penn Station East Coast Subs will make sure you get your free fries on National French Fry Day, with its deal of one free small order of Fresh-Cut Fries with any sub purchase on July 13, per WRAL-TV.
5BurgerFi
The combination of French fries and burgers is basically the ultimate pairing, so BurgerFi is giving away a free order of regular fries with any in-store purchase on Friday, July 13, per WRAL-TV. Simply mention the tasty offer when you order, and you'll be ready to celebrate National French Fry Day in the most fitting way possible.
6Checkers & Rally's
Trading in your email for a free order of fries seems to be a popular deal, so celebrate National French Fry Day with Checkers and Rally's when score a free order of fries after you sign up for emails, per WRAL-TV.
This deal is always on the table when you sign up for emails, but it's so much more fitting to redeem it on National French Fry Day.
7Wayback Burgers
The only thing better than free fries is a never-ending supply of French fries. That's what you'll get when you dine at a Wayback Burger location on Friday, July 13. In honor of National French Fry Day, you can get free bottomless fries with the purchase of a burger or sandwich on July 13, per the company's official Twitter page.
8Dunkin' Donut Fries
I know, I know. National Doughnut Day was way back in June, so what am I doing putting Dunkin' Donuts on the free fries list? Well, Dunkin' Donuts recently introduced its Dunkin' Donut Fries at the end of June, and they basically taste like a fry-shaped croissant covered in sugar.
Dunkin' lovers near Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City can get their hands on a free order of Dunkin' Donut Fries between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, July 13 when they are one of the first 100 customers in line at 25 select locations nationwide.
With all the National French Fry Day deals available on Friday, July 13, you might just have to eat out for lunch and dinner to take advantage of them all. But hey, anything worth getting in life — like free french fries — is worth the effort, right?