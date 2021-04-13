When looking for clean beauty products, it doesn't get much more natural than the farm-to-face skincare brand Farmacy. Its cult-favorite Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm is a mainstay in clean beauty lovers' medicine cabinets, and now, the brand has an exciting update to the classic. Farmacy's dropping a new Sweet Apple Cleansing Balm, and it's available now at Sephora and on Farmacy's website on April 16.

Yes, one of the skincare brand's most requested scents is finally here. The latest member of the Farmacy family is an airy balm-to-oil. It's made to dissolve makeup, sunscreen, and any pollutants to give you the deepest clean possible, without stripping or drying skin. With ingredients like sunflower and ginger root oils, as well as upcycled apple extract, your skin will be left feeling hydrated and plump. Not to mention, the Sweet Apple Cleansing Balm ($34, Sephora) is even stunning just to look at with a pink surface and gold core.

When Farmacy says "makeup meltaway," it means it. No matter how heavy a full-glam you did or how long-lasting your product claims to be, the Sweet Apple Cleansing Balm (and all the other iterations) will wipe it away in a few steps. All you need to do is massage the product onto your dry skin in a circular motion before adding a little water to turn it into a balm. Then, rinse it off with some water, and boom! Your skin is fresh and clean. The product works for all skin types, including sensitive skin, and comes with its own little spatula to make application easy.

This isn't the first limited edition Green Clean Cleansing Balm to come from the brand. Its Very Cherry Clean ($34, Farmacy Beauty) has sold out more than three times and has a waiting list of more than 5,000 people. So, you're going to want to grab the new Sweet Apple Cleansing Balm before it flies of the shelves, too.

Courtesy of Farmacy

If that's not enough to convince you, maybe a fun partnership will sweeten the pot. For this launch, Farmacy has also partnered with the ever-buzzy Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. The brands have joined forces to release a new candy apple flavor of ice cream that mimics the deliciousness of the new balm, with an apple oat cream base, honeycomb, and caramel. The partnership and limited-edition ice cream bundle will be tied to the product's launch on the Farmacy website come April 16, when you'll be able to snag a free pint with your purchase of Sweet Apple, while supplies last.