Summer is all about rocking bright and bold colors, but e.l.f.’s latest collection, Retro Paradise, is more than just vibrant. The entire collection was designed by the 2019 Beautyscape winners and features some super hydrating skincare products as well. With the entire 11-piece collection ranging in price from $5 to $20, you can achieve all your skin and makeup goals the Retro Paradise collection made by your fave beauty influencers and designed to take you back to your beautiful vacay memories. You can shop it now on the brand’s website.

“Inspired by the vibrant culture, sunset-hues, iridescent textures, tropical fruit, and the beach lifestyle of the Bahamas, the collection includes everything you need for glowing skin, glistening lips, and a laid-back, tropical paradise-inspired look,” read a press release shared with Elite Daily. With products ranging from body oil to an eyeshadow palette to lip gloss to a lifestyle kit, you’ll feel like you’re in paradise for every step of your beauty routine.

This entire drop has been in the works since e.l.f’s fourth annual Beautyscape competition in November 2019. In the super intense contest, 25 up-and-coming beauty influencers were brought to the Bahamas to get the chance to create a collection with e.l.f. and win $10,000. By channeling nostalgic, rosy images of past paradises, Alissa Holmes, Diana Curmei, Elicia Aragon, Jessa Green, and Valeria Loren won. Since then, they have been working hard creating the Retro Paradise collection. “We worked closely with the product development team, integrated marketing communications team, and everyone in between to bring our vision to fruition,” Green told the Zoe Report. “We were able to influence everything from the concept, the collection name, the shades, the components, the actual products, and more."

With all the time and thought dedicated to this collection, it’s hardly surprising that Retro Paradise has such a wide range of products that capture summer’s beauty. If you want to shop e.l.f.’s Retro Paradise, all the products are available on the brand’s website and in Target stores. And you can check out the whole collection below.

The Retro Paradise Lifestyle Kit ($16, e.l.f.) has everything you need for your summer aesthetic. It includes a sticker sheet, scrunchies, Dream On Lip Gloss in “A Moment,” and the Hydrating Coconut Mist. Whether you need a pick-me-up for sun-dried skin or a couple of cute, new accessories, the Retro Paradise Lifestyle Kit is a one-stop shop.

With high-shine metallics, super vibrant mattes, and a few neutral shades, a whole world of looks is at your fingertips with the Retro Paradise 18-Piece Eyeshadow Palette ($14, e.l.f.). If you need any inspiration, you can check out the Beautyscape winners’ tropical looks behind the collection here.

Available in four colors, including a funky, pastel blue, the Retro Paradise Dream On Lip Gloss ($5, e.l.f.) has an iridescent shine to make your lips pop. The shades give your lips a little color, and with ingredients like pineapple extract, avocado oil, and coconut oil, your lips will stay hydrated all day.

If you prefer more color to your lips, you can shape, define, and fill your lips with the Retro Paradise Line and Shine Lip Kit ($10, e.l.f.). The kit includes the Dream On Lip Gloss and liners in soft brown-pink, beige, golden-brown, and fuchsia.

The Retro Paradise Glow Up Body Oil ($12, e.l.f.) is infused with pineapple extract, avocado oil, and safflower oil to nourish your skin and keep it feeling silky smooth. It also promises high-shine results without the greasy finish, so you can get the sun-kissed glow look before even heading to the beach.

The Retro Paradise Multi-Dimensional Face and Body Shimmer ($10, e.l.f.) will have you sparkling like Edward Cullen. It comes in Luna, which has white and gold glitter, or Sol, with peachy pink and gold flecks. It’s non-sticky and perfect for the days when you just want your skin to pop.

For the best, most glimmering results, e.l.f. recommends using the Retro Paradise Glow Up Body Brush ($10, e.l.f.). The tool is a large dense brush best for applying e.l.f.’s Glow Up Body Oil and Body Shimmer.

To get in on the glass skin trend, the Retro Paradise Primer Glow Oil ($10, e.l.f.) will keep you glowing all day. You can apply makeup right on top or wear the oil alone for a dewy look.

e.l.f.’s best-selling Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow is back in some bold Retro Paradise Shades ($5, e.l.f.). The gel formula is quick-drying and easy to swipe on for instant bold, glittering colors.

The Retro Paradise 5-Piece Brush Set ($20, e.l.f.) has all the brushes you need to pull off some seriously sharp looks. There’s a small angled brush, a flat eyeshadow brush, a blending eye brush, an airbrush blender, and an all-over powder brush to cover every part of your makeup routine. Not to mention, they all come in a dreamy soft pink.

If you prefer to blend your makeup with sponges, e.l.f. also has a Retro Paradise Sponge Trio ($10, e.l.f.). With small, medium, and large sponges, the trio has you covered on a flawless finish to your looks.