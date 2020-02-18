One of the beauty industry’s most viral skincare lines just got bigger. Drunk Elephant is dropping its first haircare line on April 3. Ever since Tiffany Masterson launched Drunk Elephant in 2013, she’s wanted to add haircare to it, InStyle.com reports, and now, with celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan at her side, the dream has become a reality. The drop will be available in Sephora, on DrunkElephant.com, ChrisMcMillantheSalon.com, Cult Beauty, Space NK, and Mecca Maxima this spring.

“Chris, who’s five years older than me, began cutting my hair when I was 12 years old,” Masterson told InStyle.com. “He’s been one of my best friends and my hairstylist for as long as I can remember.” Growing up with their moms as friends, it only made sense that when Masterson was ready to expand Drunk Elephant, she turned to McMillan — who just so happens to have experience working with the likes of Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Aniston, and Michelle Williams.

“Chris said, ‘Let’s do a product range that allows your hair to be what it is and removes all the stuff we don’t want on our strands or scalp,’” Masterson told the publication. “He knows hair and I know skin, and scalp is skin, so it just made sense for us to come together and develop a line that addresses both.” Made with all-natural ingredients like coconut extracts and plant oils, the products were created without sulfates, fragrances, silicones, or other potential skin irritants.

McMillan teased the four new products on Instagram: Wild Marula Tangle Spray ($25), Cocomino Glossing Shampoo ($25), Cocomino Marula Cream Conditioner ($25), and T.L.C. Happy Scalp Scrub. And it turns out, he already gave the new products a test run IRL. The hairstylist used the tangle spray on Jennifer Aniston during a red carpet appearance promoting The Morning Show late last year, and the product left her with natural-looking beach waves. The scalp scrub, on the other hand, is based on the brand’s best-selling T.L.C. Baby Facial exfoliant, a ride-or-die in many beauty lovers’ routines. Like the Baby Facial, the scalp scrub is meant to unclog sweat and product build-up, but on the scalp, leaving hair healthier and stronger.

There are apparently even more products to come, including a hair mask. “This isn’t a one time collaboration. Drunk Elephant Hair will always be created with Chris McMillan,” Masterson guaranteed. For now, the first drop will be available on April 3, at Sephora, on DrunkElephant.com, ChrisMcMillantheSalon.com, Cult Beauty, Space NK, and Mecca Maxima.