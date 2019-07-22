Admittedly, I wasn't the biggest fan of the Dr. Pimple Popper videos when they first went viral; your girl is squeamish, and although I have plenty of poppable pimples of my own, seeing someone else's up close and personal was a little bit...TMI. Still, I've always been a fan of Dr. Pimple Popper herself, aka Sandra Lee, MD, as anyone who brings attention to skin health and makes skincare ~cool~ is more than okay in my book. If you're a fan of Dr. Lee and/or her viral videos and subsequent TV series, Dr. Pimple Popper, you're probably wondering where to get Dr. Pimple Popper's SLMD Skincare products. Good news, they're sold at pretty much every beauty-lover's fave place to impulse buy! If you guessed Target, then you hit the (red and white) bullseye.

I first fell in love with SLMD Skincare when I read the brand's Instagram bio. "Because skincare is science, not magic—and everyone deserves access to the dermatologist," it proudly insists. Honestly, have truer words ever been spoken? With all my skin issues, I've been #blessed to have access to a great derm throughout my years of cystic acne, but not everyone can splurge on pricey appointments and products, so SLMD fills a huge hole in the market.

The brand carries a huge variety of products, from cleansers and serums to sunscreens and moisturizers:

Plus, Dr. Lee is on a mission to educate, not just make sales. On Instagram, the brand's captions regularly include mini skincare lessons, which are so helpful for anyone new to the skincare world who wants to know exactly what ingredients will suit their skin.

Exhibit A, this Olsen twin-themed retinol and HA explainer:

The brand also posts a ton of humble brags (aka Before & After photos) that will have you adding the entire product range to cart ASAP:

Interested? Everything is available on the SLMD Skincare site, but you can also shop a number of the top picks at Target for your convenience. As far as pricing, you'll have to spend a little more to get a bang that's worth your buck, with products costing between $25 and $35 apiece, but with a 4-piece set priced at just $50, there are definitely ways to make the most of your splurges. Plus, it's all way cheaper than an actual appointment with a dermatologist.

Acne-prone skin types will love the Salicylic Acid Cleanser ($25, target.com):

SLMD Skincare Salicylic Acid Cleanser $25 | Target Buy Now

But they can also opt for the entire Skincare Acne System Kit ($50, target.com) for a complete 4-step regimen:

SLMD Skincare Skincare Acne System Kit $50 | Target Buy Now

Already have a complexion routine you swear by? SLMD Skincare also carries body products, so you can show some love to your skin from the neck down.

Use the Glycolic Acid Body Scrub ($35, target.com) for some gentle yet effective in-shower exfoliation:

SLMD Skincare Glycolic Acid Body Scrub $35 | Target Buy Now

And slather on the Glycolic Acid Body Lotion ($35, target.com) after to ensure skin stays smooth and feels moisturized:

SLMD Skincare Glycolic Acid Body Lotion $35 | Target Buy Now

Ready to try out these dermatologist-approved products? Hit up your local Target or shop the range online now to give SLMD Skincare a try.