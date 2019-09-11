Pretty much every time I'm in a treat-yourself sort of mood, I head on over to the Charlotte Tilbury Instagram page to see if they've dropped something new I can justify buying. Their products are luxury in pigmentation, packaging, and price, but when it comes to something special, I'd argue few other brands compare, so for me, they're totally worth it. On my most recent visit to the brand's beautiful Instagram I saw hints of a new palette dropping, and if you saw the same, you're no doubt curious as to where to get Charlotte Tilbury's Starry Eyes To Hypnotise Palette, the third coming of her breathtaking Instant Eye Palette with a bold, blue twist for fall. Oh, and BTW, it's only available for 24 hours, so prepare to act fast, y'all.

If you don't remember, Charlotte Tilbury launched the Instant Eye Palette back in 2017, the brand's first foray into eyeshadow palettes larger than their iconic Luxury Palette quads. It sold out in just hours, and in 2018, she released a warmer more berry-toned version, the Stars In Your Eyes Palette, which sold out just as quickly. Fast-forward to 2019, and the brand is dropping yet another new take on the 12-pan layout: The Starry Eyes To Hypnotise Palette, complete with glitzy blue packaging and four luxurious trios of high-impact shadow.

This, my friends, is the stuff palette dreams are made of:

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

And when you open it up, things get even better:

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

I've always loved their classic rose gold and brown compacts, but OMG, this has to be the brand's best packaging to date. Talk about the only palette you need for fall! All 12 shades are brand new, and in true CT fashion, they come pre-grouped into four three-step looks that can be followed in order or mixed and matched to the user's delight. "Happy Glow" is a warm, bronzy look, "Love Glow" is a fiery, reddish pink, "Dream Glow" is a sage green autumn staple, and "Seduce Glow" is a bold blue eye just begging to be smoked out. Oh, and did I mention that all the shades are made with actual diamond powder? You better believe it. What more could you ask for, people? I literally can't stop swooning.

Of course, something so highly coveted won't exactly be ~easy~ to snag:

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

The Starry Eyes To Hypnotise Palette drops on Thursday, September 12, at 4AM EST, and will be available for just 24 hours on the brand's website. Yup, that's one day only! If you're following the brand's Instagram account like I am, you can get access to a VIP pre-sale, so yeah, you need to throw them a follow ASAP. I missed my chance to snag the first two Instant Eye Palettes when they dropped and immediately sold out, so if you also experienced high levels of FOMO, get ready to set an alarm and make sure that this time, you can get the goods before they're gone. After that, prepare to serve hypnotizing eye looks all fall and winter long.