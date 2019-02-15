Since Ariana Grande dropped her latest album Thank U, Next, the singer blessed us with a plethora of Instagram captions and breakup anthem after breakup anthem to blast on repeat in our Air Pods. But now, there's an entire collection of revenge merch that makes tagging your ex in photos fun — you know, like for those times when you're feeling extra bored and out for blood. As expected, the offerings include items printed with Grande's song lyrics and all things pink. Now that you're interest is piqued, here's where to get Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next album merch.

To celebrate the release of Thank U, Next and it's incredible success, Grande announced on her personal Instagram that she had dropped an entire Valentine's Day collection, including the "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" crewneck she posted herself wearing the night before. Prices range from $12 to $55 for everything from mismatched shot glasses to heart-shaped pillows to wearable merch, and even a Thank U, Next-inspired Burn Book to keep track of the ones who taught you love, the ones who taught you patience, and those who taught you pain. Everything is currently available at shop.arianagrande.com.

Scroll down for all the Ariana Grande merch you can wear everywhere from your next date to your next salty Instagram post.

"Thank U, Next" Socks

I can't think of a better way to get over an ex than by wearing these pink mismatched "Thank U, Next" socks. The Instagrammable pair is also available in a pink and white tie-dye option.

"Break Up With Your Girlfriend" Crop Top

Straight out of an Ariana Grande music video, this "Break Up With Your Girlfriend" long-sleeved crop top would look so cute with some jeans and a high ponytail.

Thank U, Next Album Cover Crewneck

You can let everyone know that: I've met someone else ... her name is Ari, and I'm so good with that.

"Break Up With Your Girlfriend" Crewneck

Available in lavender, light gray, and dark gray, this minimal crewneck sweater has the cutest conversation heart decal on the chest that reads "break up with ur gf." I promise you'll never get bored of the compliments that are sure to roll in when you wear this.

"Break Up With Your Girlfriend" Top

Or if you prefer, there's this "break up with ur gf" long sleeve. The conversation heart decal is colored in pink and comes on a black or light pink long-sleeve top.

"Break Up With Your Girlfriend" Crewneck

Why say "break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored" when you can wear the words spelled out across your chest?

Still Hoodie

Now you can play peek-a-boo with Ariana Grande in the mirror all day long. All you need to do is get your hands on this hoodie.

"Thank U, Next" Long Sleeve

I can't think of a better top to wear on your next speed dating session. Can you?

"Thank U, Next" Dad Hat

Finally, a hat that hides bad hair days, protects you from harmful UV rays, and makes a statement that even your ex will understand. And get this, it's also available in black, because I know you like options.

"7 Rings" Crewneck

The next time you have breakfast at Tiffany's and order bottles of bubbles, just be sure to dress appropriately. Of course, I'm talking about this black crewneck sweatshirt with a "7 Rings" logo printed on the front.

"7 Rings" Crewneck

You can be saying, "I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it" if you order this crewneck sweatshirt with the "7 Rings" graphic today.

F*cking Grateful Hoodie

Are you f*cking grateful? Tell the world about it in your next Instagram. You'll be wearing this pink hoodie, your caption will quote Ariana Grande, and the likes will just roll in. I'm so good with that. Aren't you?