The reigning princess of pop has come through for her fans once more. After releasing a brand new album only six months after its predecessor, Ariana Grande's 2019 Valentine's Day merch is the hottest and most desirable gift for any Arianator this romantic season. From shot glass sets to "thank u, next"-themed candy conversation hearts, all the items seen exclusively on Grande's official store website have everyone channeling the superstar's latest hit "7 Rings" and saying, "I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it."

Along with pieces inspired by the two hit songs — which served as official singles off of the pop songstress' fifth studio album — "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored" also inspired numerous pieces like crop tops and pillows. One standout item featured on the site that has fans ecstatic is a replica of the "thank u, next" burn book that Grande used in her record breaking music video of the same name. Socks, sweatshirts, and hats, among other items including a "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored" 7" vinyl and cassette tape, round out the items. Each purchase also comes with a digital version of Grande's latest album.

Grande fans are already in love with the new merchandise and are excited to wear and utilize the items loud and proud. And that's not the only thing that the singer's loyal legion of fans have been up to lately. Arianator's recently launched a #Boycott7Rings campaign in hopes of getting "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored" to reach the top spot on the Billboard charts. Her song "7 Rings" currently holds the coveted top spot and fans are hoping that they can get Grande's latest single to the top, even asking her for her support.

"y'all are so insane and funny and i love u. nothings funnier than 'boycott seven rings'..... i can't lmao," she tweeted to one fan. "whatever's meant to be will be, babies i ain't goin nowhere."

One fan also tweeted to Grande that her fan base was holding a "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored" streaming party to block "7 Rings," to which Grande replied that it was a "wild time" for her and her fans.

Grande has already had quite the year, despite it only being two months in, with the release of "thank u, next" and her upcoming Sweetener World Tour, which she is currently rehearsing for. During an interview with Zach Sang, the pop crooner discussed the emotional impact of her latest record. She said, "it turned everything around in my life."

Grande's album Thank U, Next, which is expected to reach number one on the Billboard charts and launch with one of the top 10 biggest streaming weeks ever for an album in the United States, is a perfectly crafted piece of art that illustrates the many emotions Grande has gone through both privately and in the public eye. It serves as the perfect inspiration for her Valentine's Day merchandise collection.