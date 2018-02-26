I live and breathe coffee, it practically runs through my veins. I've joked about wanting other ways to consume it (a caffeine IV, perhaps), but now there's a glam new way to wear it. All you need to know is where to buy Winky Lux's coffee collection makeup and you can proudly display the highly-caffeinated beauty addict that you are.

Winky Lux may be familiar to you because of their Flower Balm lip balm ($14; winkylux.com), a clear bullet of lip balm with a dried flower in the middle. It's a famously photogenic lip stain that changes color based on your skin's pH levels, creating the best shade for every wearer. The brand has now brewed up what will surely be another beloved collection, not only because of the products' java-inspired colors (which are beautiful), but because the products smell like coffee.

As I sit here drinking my third coffee of the day, thinking about this gift from above, one person comes to mind. "I need caffeine. Whatever form you've got. I haven't had any all day. I'll drink it, shoot it, eat it, snort it, whatever form it's in," said one Lorelai Gilmore. Well, Lorelai, now you can wear it, too!

The Coffee Collection Coffee Eyeshadow Palette

($25; winkylux.com)

This nine pan eyeshadow palette ranges from a shade I'd call "espresso black" to one I've nicknamed "milk with a side of coffee." There are four matte colors for those of you (and me) who only put milk in your mug, and five shimmery shades that resemble a more sugary coffee drink.

Blend the shadows together (as you would your favorite Frappuccino) to create a golden smokey eye.

The Coffee Collection Coffee Bronzer in Mocha

($20; winkylux.com)

Winky Lux describes this Mocha-inspired bronzer as a "deep" shade and says it can double as a contour powder for some. If you're on the go and carrying a purse that will barely even fit your cell phone, I bet this could triple as an eyeshadow, too.

The Coffee Collection Coffee Bronzer in Latte

($20; winkylux.com)

The other bronzer is a milky beige powder, aptly named Latte. True coffee lovers know that you should only have milk-based coffee drinks in the morning, but with this bronzer you can get away with enjoying a latte all night long.

These coffee-scented eyeshadows and bronzers bring me one step closer to caffeine heaven.

Lip Velour Matte Lipstick in Latte

($14; winkylux.com)

The lipsticks are sadly not coffee-scented, you'll have to rely on drinking an actually café latte to get the taste on your tongue, but that color is to die for.

Creamy Dreamies Conditioning Lipstick in Leche

($14; winkylux.com)

The one thing that coffee doesn't do? Moisturize. Which is good because that would be weird, but this café con leche-inspired lipstick does!

Creamy Dreamies Conditioning Lipstick in Au Lait

($14; winkylux.com)

Cafe au lait! Coffee, alright! I'll take this lipstick, alright. That milky beige hue is perfect for someone like me that doesn't want to deal with the hassle of tediously applying a bold lip.

Glazed Lips Donut Lip Gloss in Coffee Glaze

($13; winkylux.com)

What goes best with a steaming hot cup o' joe? A donut! And while this glittery lip gloss doesn't officially have flavoring, it does boast sweet, hydrating coconut oil, so just pretend you're eating a coconut donut. Now I want a donut, and this lip gloss, and more coffee.

Unfortunately for caffeine-addicts like myself and Lorelai, there's not actual caffeine in any of the makeup (I doubt the FDA would approve that), but maybe the scent of coffee on your skin all day long will have a placebo effect.

When in doubt, drink more coffee, and wear coffee-scented makeup.