In the summer, putting together street style looks is a breeze, but when winter comes and you find yourself reaching strictly for comfortable sneakers and cozy jackets, it's harder to make a fashion statement. If you're looking for a few pieces to help you shine (literally) this season, you'll love Vans' After Dark Collection and all the reflective details. With pieces ranging in price from just $14 to $160, the range has everything you need to look good and still feel chill.

Few brands combine comfort and style as seamlessly as Vans, and the After Dark collection is a perfect Exhibit A. They've included some of their most popular sneaker styles, like the Sk8-Hi Platform 2.0s and the Old Skool Platforms, and given them new life with fun neon prints complete with shiny reflective accents that give off cool streetwear vibes. In addition to kicks, the collection features long-sleeved tees, reflective jackets, beanies, socks, and bags, so there's quite a lot to love. If you're interested in shopping the range, it's live now on the Vans website, and just to tempt you further, I've included a few pieces that are bound to sell out below. If you like 'em, now's the time to treat yourself.

Don't be surprised if street style lovers approach you to ask about those glitzy laces or that fun neon camoflague print.

BTW, the pink and blue pattern is completely glitter, so these babies really sparkle. Fortunately, it's not the kind of glitter that sheds, so you won't leave a trail of sparkles when you stroll around town.

The After Dark Reflective MTE Jacket ($160, Vans) is a great investment piece, and the neon pink striping and reflective accents are practical, too:

This insulated parka will keep you cozy on cold winter days, and the reflective accents are great for keeping you safe and spottable during any nighttime shenanigans outdoors.

Personally, I'm a big fan of the accessories in this range, and you best believe I'll be snagging the After Dark Reflective Backpack ($56, Vans):

I can't get enough of that vibrant neon pink! To shop the entire After Dark collection, check out the Vans site now.