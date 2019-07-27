If you've got a soft spot for anything that will induce nostalgia (who doesn't), then there's a new beauty drop that you'll want to get your hands on immediately. All of the info on where to buy the PÜR x Barbie makeup collaboration is included below, and yes, the lineup of products is as sparkly and pink as you'd probably expect. From lipsticks and shadows to falsies and lip gloss, it's got everything you'll need to feel all dolled up, so channel your inner 12-year-old self and get ready to geek out.

Dropping Aug. 2 on purcosmetics.com and Aug. 4 in stores at Ulta, the nine-piece collection, which is cruelty, talc, and paraben free, will arrive in honor of Barbie's 60th anniversary. The doll was launched in 1959 by Mattel and has since become a global phenomenon, with an entire Barbie universe now in existence. When I was young, I was completely obsessed with Barbie and owned, among other things, a mini Barbie kitchen complete with a pancake-flipping stovetop, a hot tub with pump-powered jets, and the replica of a little doctor's office. I spent hours playing with my Barbie family and obsessively brushing their hair and changing their clothes, so you can imagine this collaboration gives me all of the feels.

Courtesy of PÜR

The star piece from the collection is undoubtedly the 12-pan shadow palette, which includes a mix of shimmer, glitter, and matte shades and will help you nail a head-turning look. Standout shades are Barbie, a matte hot pink; Ken, a matte navy blue; Fashionista, a satin amethyst purple; and Role Model, a matte tan brown — but when it comes down to it, they're really all worth playing with.

Courtesy of PÜR

Featuring three universal highlighter shades that will help you achieve your dream glow, this palette boasts an ultra buttery texture and even more decadent finish. It includes Imagination, a light lilac; Fan Club, a peachy pink; and Pioneer, a deep bronze.

Courtesy of PÜR

Choose from four different semi-matte lipsticks and make your pout really pop. With an ultra-creamy formula and highly saturated finish, the lipsticks will arrive in Classic, a nude pink; Inspire, a deep plum purple; Legendary, a Barbie pink; and Timeless, a dusty mauve pink.

Courtesy of PÜR

What would a Barbie makeup collection be without some lip gloss? Featuring a high-shine finish, the gloss arrives in a subtle pink hue flecked with tiny bits of gold shimmer and will glide on like a dream. Formulated with a combination of ginseng, green tea, vitamin B, and vitamin E, it'll hydrate and rejuvenate your lips while also providing antioxidant protection.

Courtesy of PÜR

These ultra soft, cruelty-free falsies are the easiest way to take your lashes to new lengths, and they'll last up to 30 uses.

Courtesy of PÜR

Did you spend hours brushing your Barbie's hair with a tiny plastic brush, or was that just me? This tool brings back the memories, except it's meant for your face. Whether you decide to apply your foundation directly to your skin or onto the tip of the brush, it'll look dreamy with a few buffs from this guy.