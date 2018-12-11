No matter how hard I try, I can't pinpoint why I love Post Malone. It's not a regular love, it's a weird love — like when you have a sibling and you hate every single thing that they do but you still love them for it because they're funny. Now, I find myself in this dilemma once again, wondering where to buy the new Crocs x Post Malone collection, not because Post Malone loves Crocs, apparently, but because, well... no, actually, that's exactly why.

As if one collaboration with the iconic (like it or not, this brand can most definitely be considered iconic) footwear brand Crocs wasn't impressive enough (more on this later), Post Malone has certainly gone the extra mile with the release of his second collab with Crocs. And I bet it was a very comfortable mile. If you thought your time with Crocs had finished after your 12-year-old self ran your classic hot pink pair into the ground, well, you're not alone, because I thought so, too. Apparently, though, most people were, in fact, not done. Feast your eyes on this NOW SOLD-OUT, bright-ass yellow, Post Malone-approved pair of Crocs, designed with his barbed wire forehead tattoo in mind.

This new truly vibrant kicks, which I'm choosing to believe is inspired by the color of Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys album, regularly retail for $60 and feature the highly recognizable barbed wire design running across the top of the shoe. Lest we forget the tiny details, the shoes also include six Jibbitz charms (those little doohickies that pop in the holes of the shoe), all of which pay homage to Post Malone as well. Basically, if your aesthetic is "edgy and bold, but likes the color of sunflowers and the feeling of walking on clouds," Post Malone sees you, feels you, and collaborated on this shoe just for you.

Unnnnnnfortunately, if you're dying to get your hands on these shoes because you're a major Post Malone fan, a major Crocs fan (I know you're out there), or someone who doesn't really know what's going on but just wants to have a good time (same), then you'll be incredibly disappointed to know these babies already sold out. And that was after a restock, according to an Instagram post from the brand. I know. It sucks. "You was my shorty, I thought," Post Malone and Crocs...

If you're still leaned back against your chair, with your arms folded and your brows furrowed, wondering how in the hell a Crocs collaboration sold out in the first place, might I remind you that this isn't the first time it happened. Post Malone's first collaboration with Crocs, the same clogs in a white variation and printed with the Post Malone Posty Co. devil logo, also sold out within hours. Clearly, whether you like it or not, the people love Post Malone, and Post Malone loves Crocs. So by the transitive property of Crocs, the people love Crocs. It's math, people. Look it up.

"If you like something, go get it,” Post Malone said in a press release, per Bustle. “I wear Crocs everywhere from the bar to the stage and I felt it was the perfect collaboration to get together with Crocs and give the fans what they’ve been asking for.”

You heard the man, we asked for it, apparently! If you're wondering where to get your hands on this second collab since it's sold out, you'd do best to keep your eye on both the Crocs website and Crocs' Instagram for any news of a restock. Considering the shoes from the first collab are still popping up on various third party sites (for literally $500, mind you), you might want to keep your eyes peeled on eBay and Amazon as well if you have a casual half-a-grand to spend and feet to treat (i.e. if you are Post Malone, probably). Regardless, one thing's for sure: Your feet will be comfy as heck.