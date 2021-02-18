Two of my favorite things to buy have just been combined into a singular, must-have item. Instead of only snacking on your favorite cookie, you can now rep them. Iconic tennis shoe brand K-Swiss is dropping Girl Scout-themed sneakers on March 1. Whether you're a shortbread, coconut and caramel, or minty chocolate kind of person, you can broadcast your favorite Girl Scout Cookie tastes to all. There's nothing better than a thin mint fresh out of freezer, if you ask me, so I'm decidedly leaning toward the green suede shoes.

For its collab, K-Swiss picked three of the most popular Girl Scout Cookie flavors. The Thin Mint shoes are made with a light green suede and have brown accents on the tongue and heel of the sneaker. The Coconut Caramel-inspired shoes surprise me with how much they invoke the ever-delicious dessert. The burnt orange suede perfectly matches the color of the cookie, and the purple details and stripes shout out the iconic box you know and love. Available in a beige color reminiscent of short bread are the Trefoils sneakers. Each shoe features an embossed puffed cookie at the quarter, as well as Girl Scout branding on the heel.

Courtesy of K-Swiss x Girl Scouts Courtesy of K-Swiss x Girl Scouts Courtesy of K-Swiss x Girl Scouts

As a former Brownie Scout, I'm all about supporting the vest and the cookies. And, after spending many an afternoon knocking on doors around my neighborhood and selling boxes on boxes, I understand not only how iconic the different flavors are, but how the program is a great way to build community and confidence. Supporting the Girl Scouts is a worthy way to spend your money, considering it's the biggest, girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world, the organization's website claims. Buying the sneakers, and maybe even a few boxes of cookies while you're at it — is a great way to directly support the girls in your community.

According to WWD, the Girl Scout x K-Swiss collaboration will retail for $75. The collection will be sold at KSwiss.com, girlscoutshop.com, and Footlocker.com.