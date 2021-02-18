Where To Buy The K-Swiss x Girl Scout Cookie Sneakers For Ultra Sweet Kicks
Two of my favorite things to buy have just been combined into a singular, must-have item. Instead of only snacking on your favorite cookie, you can now rep them. Iconic tennis shoe brand K-Swiss is dropping Girl Scout-themed sneakers on March 1. Whether you're a shortbread, coconut and caramel, or minty chocolate kind of person, you can broadcast your favorite Girl Scout Cookie tastes to all. There's nothing better than a thin mint fresh out of freezer, if you ask me, so I'm decidedly leaning toward the green suede shoes.
For its collab, K-Swiss picked three of the most popular Girl Scout Cookie flavors. The Thin Mint shoes are made with a light green suede and have brown accents on the tongue and heel of the sneaker. The Coconut Caramel-inspired shoes surprise me with how much they invoke the ever-delicious dessert. The burnt orange suede perfectly matches the color of the cookie, and the purple details and stripes shout out the iconic box you know and love. Available in a beige color reminiscent of short bread are the Trefoils sneakers. Each shoe features an embossed puffed cookie at the quarter, as well as Girl Scout branding on the heel.
As a former Brownie Scout, I'm all about supporting the vest and the cookies. And, after spending many an afternoon knocking on doors around my neighborhood and selling boxes on boxes, I understand not only how iconic the different flavors are, but how the program is a great way to build community and confidence. Supporting the Girl Scouts is a worthy way to spend your money, considering it's the biggest, girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world, the organization's website claims. Buying the sneakers, and maybe even a few boxes of cookies while you're at it — is a great way to directly support the girls in your community.
According to WWD, the Girl Scout x K-Swiss collaboration will retail for $75. The collection will be sold at KSwiss.com, girlscoutshop.com, and Footlocker.com.