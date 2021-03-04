The dream team is back, baby! e.l.f. Cosmetics and Chipotle have team up for a makeup collection once again. The two dropped a coveted, sold-out collection in May 2020 that combined the best of beauty and food into one instantly viral line of products. On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, the e.l.f. x Chipotle Collection returns with four products that are extra — more so than guac — in the best way.

“There is nothing tastier or prettier than the combination of burritos and makeup!” Kory Marchisotto, chief marketing officer, e.l.f. Beauty, said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. “We have long admired Chipotle and we are thrilled to come together to do things that neither one of us have done before. We share the same renegade spirit and are both committed to bringing the best ingredients to our consumers at extraordinary prices."

Up first within the collection is the Make It Hot Lip Gloss ($8, e.l.f. Cosmetics), a high-shine, lip-plumping gloss that'll make your pout look (and feel) as red-hot as ever. Next, easily topping the list of cutest things I have ever seen in my entire life, is the Extra Guac Face Sponge Set ($10, e.l.f. Cosmetics). The set features a light green, avocado-shaped sponge and — you guessed it — a smaller, avocado pit-shaped sponge for detail work.

The main course of the collection is the ever-so-vibrant Chipotle Eyeshadow Palette ($16, e.l.f. Cosmetics), a 12-pan masterpiece filled with warm matte, shimmer, and metallic shades that callback to the classic ingredients you know and love. Even better, if you purchase the palette, you can score free chips and guac at Chipotle through April 15, 2021. Finally, the adorable, paper bag-inspired Eyes Chips Face Makeup Bag ($18, e.l.f. Cosmetics) will hold your goods. The entire collection is available on both elfcosmetics.com, chipotlegoods.com, and virtual shopping platform NTWRK.

Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics

Of course, Chipotle is in the action, too. As part of the collab, the brand is releasing the Eyes. Chips. Face. Bowl, curated by renowned drag queens Trixie Mattel and Kim Chi and available until March 17. The bowl includes white rice, pinto beans, roasted chili-corn salsa, tomatillo red salsa, guac, lettuce, and chips. You can get a glimpse of the bowl while watching hilarity ensue on Trixie's notoriously funny YouTube channel, where the duo will host a Makeup Mukbang on March 10.

If TikTok is more your jam, though, you can head to the app to dance, joke, and film to e.l.f. and Chipotle's new play on the former's viral original song, now "Eyes. Chips. Face." courtesy of iLL Wayno and Holla FyeSixWun. Or, if you just scored an invite to Clubhouse, you can also catch Marchisotto, along with Tressie Lieberman, vice president, digital marketing and off-premise, Chipotle, and Nadine Dietz, chief marketing and strategy officer of VRM and Adweek’s strategic advisor, in the new "Disruptors" club at 4 p.m. ET on March 8, International Women's Day.

While the limited-edition collection doesn't drop until March 10, you can head to e.l.f.'s website now to sign up to be notified the minute it's live. Hot tip: If you're part of e.l.f.'s Beauty Squad loyalty program, you can score early access to the collection on March 9.