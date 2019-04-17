It's no secret fashion trends always come back in style. But now that the '90s are in full resurgence mode, you can't imagine how many times I've wished I hadn't gotten rid of clothes and accessories from my teenage years. Because if there's one thing I've learned from getting my KonMari on, it's that once an item is gone, you're never getting it back. Well, almost never. Steve Madden announced that the sandal you wore everywhere from Spice Girl's concerts to Lizzie McGuire movie screenings is back. Here's where to buy Steve Madden x Urban Outfitters platform sandals for the ultimate nostalgia fix.

The iconic Steve Madden styles first debuted in 1994 and it seemed everyone and their (cool) moms owned one of the trendy sandals. Even a decade later, I had a hard time parting with my busted pair. I think eventually, everyone became guilty of getting rid of their foamy platform sandals. Whether you threw them out because you needed the closet space, you wore your pair to death, or you just outgrew the throwback style, now's your chance to get them back years later. And considering slip dresses, mini backpacks, and barettes are trending again, you don't want to miss your shot to complete your '90s revival wardrobe.

Personally, I favored the thong flip-flop style with the oversized foam sole, but my cousins lived for the stretchy slip-on. Luckily for you, both styles are back, so you can choose the one you like the best — or you can do what I'm doing, and take both.

The "Scrunchy" Sandal

Scrunchy Sandal $70 Steve Madden

The treaded chunky sole with the stretchy band across the top of the foot is quintessential '90s Steve Madden. I don't know a single fashionista who didn't own a pair of these back in the day. Choose between this all-pink color way or a lime green elastic paired with a black sole. (Though you should know that, unfortunately within hours of going on sale on stevemadden.com, the black colorway has already sold out. And it's no wonder why — it was an exact replica of the sandal every '90s baby paired with space buns and stretchy chokers.) You can still shop the pink and lime green options, though.

The "Contempo" Sandal

Contempo Sandal $60 Steve Madden

If you crave a nostalgic chunky platform in black, don't go buggin' out, because the "Contempo" sandal is still in stock. It still screams the best of the '90s and pairs perfectly with everything from wide-leg jeans to floral-printed slip dresses. And for 5-foot-somethings, like me, it'll give you an extra 2 and a half inches of height without the uncomfortable incline of a stiletto. The "Contempo" also comes in orange and a black and white colorway.

I can't think of a more summer-ready shoe, but if you're planning to wear these next season, I suggest ordering yourself a pair STAT. Judging by the sold-out "Scrunchy" color way, these throwback styles won't be available for long. Get yourself a pair of the brand new Steve Madden x Urban Outfitter collab pairs on stevemadden.com or on urbanoutfitters.com.