Chances are you've heard of Olaplex one of two ways: either you're a blonde who bought your first bottle at the recommendation of your stylist, or you've heard your blonde friends singing its praises. If you're the latter (same!), chances are that maybe you're a natural brunette who never felt the need to buy into the blonde-girl's best friend (same!). But there's a new product that promises to give you the same silky-smooth results, no matter what hair color you have: Olaplex's No. 6. Piqued your interest yet? I thought so. So here's where to buy Olaplex's No. 6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme.

In case you fall under the third category of beauty junkie and have never heard of Olaplex, here's what you need to know. Olaplex No. 1 and No. 2 started as a professional-only, two-step salon treatment loved by brunettes-turned-platinum-blondes because it makes the bleaching process much more gentle on their hair. I've literally heard other beauty editors boast about how their hair was even softer after bleaching it for hours, all thanks to Olaplex.

The salon treatment goes on during and after the lightening process to keep hair healthy. This even allows stylists to make bigger color changes with less damage. While some color experts once preferred to split up major transformations into multiple appointments — in order to allow the hair to repair itself between sessions — Olaplex makes it possible to power through without the risk of excess breakage. The products work by repairing the bonds that hold the keratin fibers of your hair together. Although these bonds usually break when you're dyeing your hair, this groundbreaking innovation works even while the dye is in your hair, essentially transforming a bleaching session into a hydrating and repairing treatment.

But before you could book your next appointment, the brand branched out from salon-only products to an at-home range of professional-approved items, including the No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, the No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, and their popular Hair Perfector No. 3 treatment (an in-shower hair mask of sorts). And now, Olaplex is launching its fourth product — another one that will give you salon-worthy results from the comfort of your own bathroom.

The No. 6 Bond Smoothing Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme is part treatment, part styling creme, and the biggest difference is it's the only Olaplex product meant to be used every day. If a single-use, in-salon treatment gained so much popularity for their results, imagine what a difference you'll see in your hair from an everyday styling product.

Available at Sephora, the leave-in, reparative styling cream is a fairly rich formula made to strengthen hair that's weak and dry from coloring and styling without weighing your style down. It's designed to be used on damp or dry hair, concentrating on your mid-lengths to ends, and even promises to eliminate frizz for up to 72 hours. Plus, it's said to cut down on your blow-dry time. Score!

OLAPLEX No. 6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme $28 Sephora

Averaging out at almost $10 per ounce, you shouldn't worry about running through the bottle too quickly — Olaplex suggests applying only a pea-sized amount with each use so it should last you many good hair days to come.