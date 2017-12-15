Where To Buy Nutter Butter & Chips Ahoy! Cereal For A Nostalgic Breakfast

From Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles to Honey Bunches of Oats, Post Consumer Brands has brought us several of the nostalgic cereals we grew up with. They're the perfect matches for a little milk and some Saturday morning cartoons, or for a quick breakfast before school. Plus, we were beyond relieved when Post finally brought back their long-defunct delight, Oreo O's. And if you were an Oreo O's fan, you'll probably be as elated as we are that Post is actually coming back with even more variations of dessert-for-breakfast cereals. So if you're down for a wonderfully early morning sugar rush, here's where to buy Nutter Butter and Chips Ahoy! cereal, because you'll want to get your hands on them ASAP.

Since all of us are obviously waiting on the edge of our seats to sneak a taste of these babies, note that both Chips Ahoy! and Nutter Butter cereal will officially be available online Dec. 22, and in-stores nationwide Dec. 26. To ensure that both Chips Ahoy! and Nutter Butter cereal are being sold at your local grocery store, make sure to checkout Post's store locator. But honestly, even if they're not being sold in my neighborhood, I'm more than down to go the extra few miles to get some. I'd even go on a little road trip, because let's face it: I desperately need to try these.

Post Consumer Brands

Oh, and according to some additional deliciously details acquired by Elite Daily, both Chips Ahoy! and Nutter Butter cereals sound like they're going to be really freaking delicious. According to a press release, the Nutter Butter cereal features crunchy peanut-shaped pieces topped with real peanut butter. YUM. Chips Ahoy!, on the other hand, tastes like America's favorite chocolate chip cookie, which is pretty much perfect for milk.

Okay that's some pretty hardcore foodporn, right? Is that actually safe for the internet? To say we're pumped is definitely an understatement, and I'm already planning on breaking out my Lisa Frank coloring book while enjoying my dessert-for-breakfast and for dessert, thank you very much. Both Chips Ahoy! and Nutter Butter cereal pretty much sound like the nostalgic pick-me-up that I desperately seek out on a daily basis.

If cookie-for-breakfast cereals really just aren't your speed, but you're still looking to add a hint of nostalgia and sugar to your morning routine, don't worry! Kelloggs is here to the rescue, with their latest and greatest upcoming limited edition Unicorn Cereal.

Reflecting similar vibes to the beloved-yet-short-lived Starbucks' Unicorn Frappucino, Fruit Loops' Unicorn Cereal spinoff includes a mix of red, blue, and purple cereal pieces, with white "crunchlets" and even a "magic cupcake" flavor. They appear to be almost a mirror image of UK's limited edition Unicorn Froot Loops that emerged last September, which came in came in pastel colors like pale pink, lavender, and yellow. The States' take on Unicorn Fruit Loops will also be limited-edition, and they're set for a wide released in Mar. 2018. But, if you're living in NYC and you absolutely cannot wait all those months until early spring, you can get a taste of it in Manhattan's new Union Square all-cereal cafe, Kellogg's NYC.

ERMURGURD!!!! Unicorn Fruit Loops!! — (@thegeeksabroad) #

So if you're really missing those early Saturday morning cartoons when your parents finally brought home a mouthwatering box of Reese's Puffs or Cookie Crisps, Post's new cookie cereals are probably the perfect morning kickoff for you. We cannot express the degree of our excitement, and honestly, my mouth, body, and spoon are so ready.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.