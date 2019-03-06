There's a new collection of flower-fueled beauty products on the market and it looks to be one of the sweetest ones yet. If you've been wondering where to buy MAC's Boom, Boom, Bloom collection then wonder no more. All of the details on exactly where to cop the springtime treat, along with information on what exactly it includes are below, so get ready to accumulate some new beauty product best buds.

Described by MAC as "a cherry blossom, petal powered spring colour collection," the new drop boasts a lineup of diverse products that all fit into a rather rosy color theme. Fitting, seeing as Japan's famed cherry blossom season is right around the corner. There's an eyeshadow palette, two cheek powders, five lipsticks, four lipglosses, and a cherry blossom-scented Prep+Prime Fix+. Yeah, it's a bouquet of covetable products! "Rosy hues and pearlescent accents give the perfect tones for an on-trend spring moment, whilst classic favorites are reimagined with a fresh cherry-blossom scent!" the press release continues.

If you've made your picks just from looking at the collection's offerings you're in luck because they're available to shop now at maccosmetics.com. Starting today, March 7, you'll also be able to purchase the collection in select MAC locations, so run—don't walk!—to your local MAC store and see if they'e got it stocked. If you need to review the collection more carefully before making your selections, read on to learn about product specifics for some of the collection's best offerings. No matter what you choose, it's guaranteed to be fresh.

The Eye Shadow x 9: Kabuki Doll Palette ($33, maccosmetics.com) offers warm shades in both matte and metallic finishes. From a soft beige shimmer and frosted rusty pink to a yellow brown and plum red, the color selection really runs the gamut and will help you nail a soft new springtime look.

Two Highlight Powders ($30, maccosmetics.com) make the collection shine, with Fleur Real offering a light pastel pink glow and Spring Bring serving up a reddish brown shimmer.

MAC's beloved Prep+Prime Fix ($28, maccosmetics.com) gets a cherry blossom scented upgrade but still boats the same vitamin and mineral-rich formula that made the hydrating product such a hit in the first place.

In terms of Lipstick ($19.50, maccosmetics.com), five new shades are available to help amp up your pout, four of which are matte and one that boasts a cremesheen finish. There's Hey, Kiss Me!, a pastel pink; Wagasa Twirl, a dirty blue pink with pearl; Hi-Fructease, a pink coral; Tsk Tsk!, a bright warm pink; and Framboise Moi, a raspberry pink. Check out the full range of colors here.

If gloss if more your style, MAC's fan favorite Lipglass ($18.50, maccosmetics.com) is also included the lineup in four new shades. There's For The Frill Of It, a light pearly pink; Pink-A-Boo, a bright blue pink; Cherry Mochi (yum!), a warm raspberry pink; and Heartmelter, a mid-tone rosy pink. Check them all out here.

Which products will make your spring makeup routine bloom?