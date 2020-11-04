Honestly, you can always count on Jill Biden to positively serve in every way, but particularly so when it comes to fashion. A clear lover of pastels, a good suit, and a great coat, Biden is never one to skimp on style. Take Biden's 2020 pink election night coat, for example. It's colorful. It's efficacious. It's stylish. What's not to love? (That's a rhetorical question.) Coat characteristics aside, though, there's a reason you might be getting regal vibes from Biden's election night look: The coat mimics those often worn by the Queen of England and Kate Middleton.

Biden's coat is arguably a prime trend to emulate as winter gets closer. The lighter shade brightens up the sea of black clothing that often dominates the colder months, but it's muted enough to act as a neutral, so you're not stuck wondering what to wear with it. The coat, which appears to be light pink wool with a large collar and a high neckline, also calls to mind several similar silhouettes you've seen the British royal family wear, mostly because of its refined silhouette and tight neckline.

Biden's coat feels very similar to a coat Queen Elizabeth wore in December 2019 while arriving at a train station. Although the latter's featured outer buttons, while the former's doesn't, the shades of pink and necklines aren't far off from each other.

You could argue the former second lady's coat also looks like one worn by Middleton during a 2016 visit to Canada. Middleton's is notably more fitted and appears more off-white than pink, but again, it's all about the ~vibes~. And the ~vibes~ point to Biden being a secret member of the royal family's fashion group chat.

Sadly, the designer and/or retailer of Biden's exact pink coat is unclear at the moment, but luckily, this is a look you can easily dupe. Shop these similar options below:

