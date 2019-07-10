Dose of Colors is officially launching their first-ever foundation next week with the release of the Meet Your Hue foundation that will be available in a whopping 42 shades. And if you're wondering where to buy Dose Of Colors' Meet Your Hue Foundation, then you can do so exclusively on DoseOfColors.com when the collection is released on Wednesday, July 17 and then come Sunday, August 4 you can nab one of the new foundations on Ulta.com and earn yourself some Ultamate Rewards Points in the process.

As mentioned, the medium-to-full coverage foundation will be available in 42 shades which will be separated into six different complexion categories which include: fair, light, light medium, medium tan, dark, and deep. Each category will feature seven different shades that all provide a lightweight, natural matte finish. So if you're looking for a foundation that provides a decent, buildable day-to-night type of coverage that won't be too heavy in the intense summer heat, then lucky for you, Dose Of Beauty's Meet Your Hue foundation is launching just in time to become your new go-to summer foundation.

The new foundation collection not only offers a lightweight, natural matte finish that's perfect for summer, but it also delivers a blurring effect which promises to reduce the appearance of fine lines and uneven textures. Just think if your favorite lightweight, matte foundation and your go-to blurring primer had a baby, then out would come DOC's Meet Your Hue foundation.

If you're not familiar with Dose Of Colors, then you should know that the brand is sold in the U.S. at retailers like Ulta, and in the UK at Beauty Bay, and they're known for having a wide variety of vegan products, and products in general that offer an intense color payoff, all at affordable prices. What's more is that the super chic brand released their Dose Of Colors x Minnie Mouse collection earlier this year for Disney lovers that love a good high quality, high color payoff makeup collection.

Speaking of prices, the new foundation will retail for $36 which lands it in the same price range as equally-as-inclusive foundations like Fenty Beauty's Pro Filt'r Matte Longwear Foundation which is $35, and MAC's Studio Fix Fluid Foundation which is $31.

At the same time that Dose Of Colors launches the brand new foundation collection, they will also be launching their Seamless Beauty Sponge to make the application of their new foundation even more seamless. The new sponge will retail for $15 and will also be available on DoseOfColors.com on July 17, and on Ulta.com on August 4. So along with a brand new foundation, you'll be able to cop a sponge to make the makeup application process as easy as possible.

If you can't wait to get your hands on a brand new foundation that has a very inclusive shade range and is perfect for the hot summer weather, then be sure to keep your eyes (and computer mouse) on the DoseOfColors.com website come July 17 so you can add Meet Your Hue to your cart as soon as it drops.