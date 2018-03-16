Finding cute and affordable clothes that fit is tricky for everyone, no matter your size. Many stores sell clothes ranging from size zero to 20, but fewer stores specialize in curve sizing. Customers are left wondering where to buy cute plus size clothing that is tailored just for them. There's finally an answer to that question because established plus size retailer Simply Be has completely reimagined their brand. Get ready for some of the trendiest plus-size clothing you've ever seen, with price tags that will make you dance.

Simply Be has been around since 1999, but the brand is getting a major face-lift to better serve its dedicated young customers. To bring the hottest spring trends directly to its fans, the new campaign features some familiar models, including Sarina Nowak, who was featured in the 2017 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue and is one of the faces of Khloe Kardashian's denim line Good American. Along with social media star La'Tecia Thomas and runway model Nathalie Nootenboom (who happens to be DJ Steve Aoki's niece), Nowak poses in Simply Be's sizzling new spring campaign and the only thing that's more jaw-dropping than the clothes are the inclusive sizes and affordable prices.

Most of the new collection is available starting Mar. 15, 2018, with an additional, ultra-trendy music festival-inspired collection dropping in April. Sizes range from US 6 to 34, so now there's nothing left to do but feast your eyes on the drool-worthy styles below.

Luxe Athleisure Looks

Courtesy of Simply Be

Crop Hoodie With Sports Trim, $40, simplybe.com | Split Side Trouser, $46, simplybe.com | Sport Ribbed Bodysuit, $33, simplybe.com | Sport Rib Wrap Crossover Top, $33, simplybe.com

Cropped sweatshirts, thigh-high slit pants, crop stops, oh my! Athleisure has never looked sexier. Black and white is a timeless combo and Simply Be makes it look more stylish than ever.

Courtesy of Simply Be

Velour Longline Hoodie, $50, simplybe.com | Bardot Sweat Top, $32, simplybe.com | Split Side Trouser, $46, simplybe.com | Joanna Hope Overlay Palazzo Pants, $75, simplybe.com

I say it all the time and I'll say it again: I love off-the-shoulder tops! There's something so seductive about showing only your shoulders — keeps 'em wanting more. That pink sweatshirt dress looks comfortable enough to literally live in and those flowy white pants could double for a grocery run outfit to a club look for a girls' night out with your squad.

Just Keep Swimming

Courtesy of Simply Be

Beach To Beach Twist Front Bikini Top, $40, simplybe.com | Beach To Beach High Waist Twist Brief, $27, simplybe.com

This polka dot bikini is retro AF. Minnie mouse would approve and so do I.

Courtesy of Simply Be

Beach To Beach Sporty Swimsuit, $41, simplybe.com | Cigarette Trouser, $48, simplybe.com | Exaggerated Shoulder Jacket, $65, simplybe.com | Beach To Beach Colour Wrap Over Swimsuit, $58, simplybe.com

If one piece suits are more your style, I can relate. I can also tell you how fierce these neon suits are. Black is my favorite color but mixing it will pops of color like this is a fun way to jazz it up.

Promposals Galore

Courtesy of Simply Be

Dolly And Delicious Embroidered Lace Dress With Peplum Detailing, $125, simplybe.com

Prom season is almost here and there's no excuse for not feeling like your best self in a glittery prom getup. These dresses are full of beads, sequins, glitter, and what else could you possibly need? Plenty of prom dresses are already available on the site with even more coming in time for the big day.

Courtesy of Simply Be

Alice Clutch Bag, $17, simplybe.com | Glitter Layer Jumpsuit, $53, simplybe.com

A prom romper (promper?) may be the only other thing you need, or a prom jumpsuit. I'm really regretting not wearing a jumpsuit to my prom, sigh.

Fierce Festival Fashion

Courtesy of Simply Be

Magicsculpt Black Solutions Superplunge Bodyshaper, $50, simplybe.com

Do you have your Coachella tickets, yet? No matter which festival you choose, treat yourself to an outdoor concert or too this summer. Dancing outside with your besties to your favorite music is something every girl should experience.

Courtesy of Simply Be

Oversized Denim Jacket, $68, simplybe.com | Black Tassle Balcony Bra, $33, simplybe.com | Joanna Hope Spot Trousers, $65, simplybe.com | Women Are Stronger T-shirt, $27, simplybe.com

Simply Be ships all over the US, and will even be doing some pop-up shops in New York City this summer. No matter where you live, though, keep an eye out for these epic fashions coming to a doorstep near you.