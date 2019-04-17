If you thought today was just another Wednesday, you're sorely mistaken. Today, the queen of music's new documentary dropped on Netflix and to coincide with the film she also released a line of clothing that's perfect to binge-watch it in. Wondering where to buy Beyonce's Homecoming merch? It's all available to shop with the click of a mouse at Beyoncé's website and trust me, it's a collection you don't want to miss out on.

Chances are you haven't had the chance to watch Homecoming yet unless you're a very dedicated super fan who woke up at the crack of dawn for a viewing or took the day off entirely. If either description fits, I applaud you endlessly. For those of us whose screens have yet to be graced by the documentary, here's what you can expect from it, as described by CNN: "Written, directed and produced by the singer, and shot over eight months, the Netflix project is part concert film, part documentary with a behind-the-scenes look at the two weekend performances which made her the first black woman to ever headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival." The publication goes on to describe the documentary as "black excellence" and lauds it as a celebration of and love letter to HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities) everywhere. Everyone from director Ava DuVernay to Senator Kamala Harris have expressed their love for the project on Twitter, cementing it as a must-watch (as if it wasn't already).

In light of the documentary's significance and, let's be real, sheer entertainment value, it makes sense that Beyoncé would release a new selection of tees and sweatshirts that reference her iconic Coachella performance, because BeyChella should and will live on forever. Starting at $40, the items are comfy staples that are perfect for Netflix and chilling in—take a look at a selection of them below and snag a piece or two of your own at shop.beyonce.com.

Featuring a yellow square outlining the dates and place of Beyoncé's 2018 Coachella performance, this sweatshirt will let you feel like you were there to see it IRL even if you've never been to the festival. It's straightforward and comfy, just as the perfect hoodie should be.

This cropped sweatshirt is emblazoned with the words "Beyoncé Homecoming" in greek lettering across the front, which gives it an exceedingly collegiate feel. Cropped sweatshirts are super comfy and can be styled with literally anything for the perfect athleisure look.

Featuring a collage comprising a panther, a Nefertiti-inspired photo of Beyoncé, and a portion of the American flag, this tee is an artistic and powerful representation of Bey's Coachella performance.

Relive the Queen's Homecoming performance over and over with this white crewneck sweatshirt, which features a photo from the event on its front and is emblazoned with Beyoncé's name and initials in greek lettering.

And finally, the pièce de résistance! This black hoodie features the Beyoncé Coat-of-Arms patch appliqué on its front for a super powerful and artistically arresting look.