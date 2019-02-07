Last November, This Is Us star Mandy Moore walked down the aisle in a blush pink wedding dress that defied the typical white wedding gown tradition, and fans became instantly obsessed with the look. I mean, talk about a walk to remember. Well, online bridal boutique Azazie responded to fans' major interest in the soft pink dress and created a stunning replica that is available right now. So where can you buy Azazie's Mandy Moore wedding dress replica? Simple: exclusively on Azazie.com, and for less than $1,000, might I add.

Moore married singer Taylor Goldsmith back in November 2018 in the boho chic pink ruffle gown by sister design duo Rodarte. And after Azazie saw how people responded to the romantic gown, the brand went on to quickly recreate their own version for a fraction of the price, and just in time for the 2019 wedding season.

Azazie's recreation of the bubblegum pink gown is named "Morgan" on their site and retails for just $899, which is quite a steal in comparison to what most wedding gowns retail for. Though Azazie is no stranger to affordable wedding gowns, the "Morgan" is actually their most expensive gown, as the bulk of the gowns that are available on the retailer's site fall in the $200-$500 price range, with some even falling below $200.

As far as the make of Azazie's replica goes, it is made of two layers: a light pink strapless slip gown with an off-white tulle and lace ruffle tiered gown with a cathedral train over top. The only color that the dress is available in is what the site calls "rose quartz" (AKA a soft pink), to stay true to Moore's wedding day style, of course. It zips up the back and the neckline features pleated tulle over a scoop neckline. The waist of the dress is accented by a floral belt for an added romantic touch.

The site advertises that with the purchase of this gown, the bride will receive a free pannier, which, if you're not familiar, is a "hoop skirt" worn as an undergarment under a gown and is used to accentuate and extend the width of the skirt while allowing the front and train of the gown to lay flat.

While the price and quality of the dress are both seemingly amazing, what's more is that the dress is available in sizes 0 to 30, so brides of quite a range of shapes and sizes can channel Mandy Moore's wedding day style.

If you're a bride-to-be, or simply want to channel Mama Pearson's style for an upcoming formal event, just be sure to order your "Morgan" dress at least eight (or so) weeks ahead of your big day, as the site states that the estimated production time is seven weeks and then after that it will be shipped.

So if you want to secure the Pearsons' love, or just Mandy Moore's wedding-day style, this affordable dress from Azazie is one way to make your big day as magical and stylish as possible.