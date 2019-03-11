Last month, fan-favorite beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills took to Instagram to announce the news that yet another eyeshadow launch was coming. Judging from the name and the nautical stripes printed across the top, followers speculated that the colors inside would be a collection of vacay-friendly shades. Then, in the very next post, the brand shared a peek inside that showed a collection of shimmery and matte shadows in brightly colored hues, including one hot pink shade that will make even the most seasoned beauty junkie gasp out loud. So here's where to buy Anastasia Beverly Hills' Riviera Palette, because I know you want it.

The brand new palette launched on March 4 and thankfully, it's still available for purchase. Don't get too comfortable, though, because the fact that it's still available to buy doesn't mean you shouldn't act fast — this stunner can literally sell out at any time.

In case you've been living under a rock and haven't been swooning over the Riviera Palette on social media like the rest of us, here are all the juicy details. It's another 14-shadow palette — same setup as other Instagrammable palettes Norvina, Subculture, Modern Renaissance, and so many more — that includes eight matte shadows, four metallic shades, and two iridescent duo-chrome shimmers. Like the others, this palette includes super pigmented formulas, an included dual-ended brush, and a large mirror (you know, for creating cut creases on the go).

Looking at the color lineup, you can see a variety of warm and cool-toned shades, as well as muted and bright tones, not to mention the contrasting shimmery and matte finishes. There is literally no limit to the looks you can create with this single palette. But in case you're like me and have a creative side that can't be tamed, here is a ton of makeup inspo to help rein in some show-stopping looks.

I told you that hot pink shade, Bahamas, is fire! Especially when paired with the bright blue shimmer, called Seychelles.

The bright purple shadow, called Cannes, blended into the crease with a shimmery hint of Seychelles on the lid, is about to become your summer playlist.

This rainbow of an eyeshadow look incorporates shades Bahamas, Cannes, Seychelles (are you sensing a theme yet?), Inheritance, and Sails, yet somehow looks totally wearable, amirite?

If you're looking for a sunset-inspired makeup look, you better get on this purple and orange eyeshadow look STAT.

And if you're in the market for a flurry of likes on Instagram, this ombre eyeshadow look that incorporates Mediterranean, Inheritance, Cannes, and Seaside is what you need.

RIVIERA PALETTE $45 Anastasia Beverly Hills

Now that you have all the inspiration you need to create a summer's worth of eyeshadow looks, you can add the Anastasia Beverly Hills Riviera Palette to your cart on anastasiabeverlyhills.com, or shop for it online at Sephora and Ulta Beauty stores for $45. If you ask me, that's a small price to pay for a wardrobe of beauty looks in a single travel-friendly palette. Now all that's left is deciding which tropical locale will be the backdrop for all your eyeshadow selfies.