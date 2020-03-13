Anastasia Beverly Hills has been an authority on eyebrows since its founding in 1997 and since has broadened its reach with eyeshadow and contour palettes, but now the brand has gone even further. Launched on March 10, Anastasia Beverly Hills dropped the Lash Brag Volumizing Mascara ($25, Anastasia Beverly Hills). Long-awaited, this is Anastasia Beverly Hills’ (ABH) first-ever mascara and is available now in retailers and on the brand’s website. Always innovating, ABH finally has a product for every step of your beauty routine.

The cruelty-free product promises dramatic, full body lashes. Currently, Lash Brag Volumizing Mascara only comes in a jet-black color for an intense look. The formula makes the mascara flexible, so it goes on easy and stays light. It also has conditioning agents and a creamy texture, so you don’t have to worry about dry, frail lashes. There’s even a blend of waxes to make lashes even more defined and eye-catching. ABH’s mascara also claims a water-resistant formula that won’t fade or smear throughout the day. For the best application, the mascara brush was specifically designed as an hour-glass shape, so it can evenly coat every single lash separately and avoid clumping.

According to ABH’s announcement, there are three different ways to wear Lash Brag Volumizing Mascara depending on how much you want to brag. One coat is for those days where you just want your lashes to be fluttery. To “brag a lot,” the brand says to apply two coats for even more length. For “total bragging rights,” all you need is three coats and your lashes will look like you’re wearing falsies without having to hassle with any glue. No matter how much you choose to brag, Lash Brag Volumizing Mascara guarantees all-day wear that stays light and smudge-free.

For natural looks taken to the extreme, this new ABH mascara can apparently do it all while keeping your lashes healthy. They even have Mini Lash Brag Volumizing Mascara ($13, Anastasia Beverly Hills) for all your travel needs. The brand has long been a favorite of Instagram influencers and YouTube beauty gurus, so it’s no doubt this mascara will make its way into your feed (and your makeup bag) soon.