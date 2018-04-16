After 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you'd think that fans know absolutely everything there is to know about the Avengers' world, but alas, Marvel keeps pulling the wool over our eyes with new twists and turns. There's so much mystery surrounding the latest Marvel film, Avengers: Infinity War, that fans basically know nothing about who lives, who dies, and who will come out victorious when all is said and done. Questions abound when it comes to Avengers: Infinity War, but one is more pressing than the rest: Where is the Soul Stone? The sixth Infinity Stone has eluded MCU fans for an entire decade, but now that the gang is getting together to defeat the evil Thanos, it's time for Marvel to let us in on the secrets of the Soul Stone.

As fans have seen in previous Marvel films, the Infinity Stones are pretty much the most powerful forces in the entire universe. Individually, each stone has the potential to alter reality — one controls the elements, another allows the user to move through time, you get the gist — but together, the stones have the power to completely change (or destroy) the world. In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos wants to collect all six stones and rule the universe, and it's up to the Avengers to stop him. The Avengers have a tough task ahead of them, but they do have one advantage: no one knows where the Soul Stone is located. Without this sixth and final stone, Thanos won't be able to rule unequivocally, so it's safe to say that the Soul Stone will play a huge role in Avengers: Infinity War.

Apart from these basic facts, fans don't know much about the Soul Stone. It's basically the world's biggest secret, and all we can do is guess where it might be and how it might impact the action in the new Marvel flick. But theories are fun too, right? Here are eight Soul Stone theories that will definitely hold you over until the Avengers: Infinity War premiere.

1. The Soul Stone is tied to the "H" in T.H.A.N.O.S.

This popular fan theory posits that each Infinity Stone is located in objects that begin with the letters in "T.H.A.N.O.S." According to Screen Rant:

The Space Stone is in the Tesseract, the Reality Stone is the Aether, the Time Stone is contained within Doctor Strange’s “necklace,” the Power Stone is in an Orb, and the Mind Stone was originally in Loki’s Scepter.

That means that, by this theory, the Soul Stone must be located somewhere that begins with the letter "H." Could it be tied to Heimdall, the Asgardian we first met in Thor? Or maybe to Wakanda's heart-shaped herb, which the Black Panther takes to get his abilities? Both options are possible, but if I had to choose, I would say that Heimdall having it seems more likely. Heimdall's powers are orange-hued, and he claimed to be able to see "every soul" in the Nine Realms, so it's possible that the Soul Stone is powering him. Or, this theory could be totally wrong and the Soul Stone will be somewhere totally unrelated to the letter "H."

2. The Soul Stone is actually the massive planet Titan.

Who says that the Soul Stone has to take the form of a jewel? The trailers for Avengers: Infinity War have shown that much of the film will take place on Thanos' home planet of Titan, which is very large and very orange. It's possible that the Soul Stone has taken the form of the planet itself, and that's why Thanos knows about the Infinity Stones to begin with.

3. The Soul Stone is lost in time.

The Infinity Stones are incredibly powerful and can move through time freely, so it's possible that the Soul Stone could be lost in time. According to Screen Rant, "art in the Avengers: Infinity War Prelude hinted that the Soul Stone would be associated with the cosmic in some way – and showed a ringed planet." If the Soul Stone is stuck in another era of Titan's history, Thanos would have to use the Time Stone to retrieve it, which definitely seems like a realistic plot.

4. Tony Stark is the Soul Stone.

Marvel Studios

This theory seems unlikely, but hear me out. Fans on Reddit have speculated that the Soul Stone has taken the place of a person: Ironman himself, Tony Stark. In the promotional poster for the movie, Tony Stark is in the box for the orange Soul Stone, which means that he has to connect to the Infinity Stone in some way. Sure, it's possible that Marvel just chose to place him there, but it's also possible that it could be an easter egg that we've been missing for 10 years.

5. The Sovereigns have the Soul Stone.

Fans didn't learn about the Sovereigns, a super race, until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but it's possible that these genetically engineered creatures have the Soul Stone. Maybe one of the Sovereign's super powerful cosmic batteries drew the powers of the Soul Stone, as they did with the Space Stone's Tesseract? The Sovereigns are a super race, after all, so there's not really anything they can't do.

6. The Soul Stone is chilling in Norway.

After Thor: Ragnarok, some fans are theorizing that the Soul Stone is in Norway. According to Screen Rant:

When Odin dies, it’s in a flare of orange light. He’s then able to enter Thor’s mind in dreams and visions throughout the film, suggesting he isn’t truly dead – his soul has been absorbed by the Soul Stone.

Seems convincing, right? There's another hint that this is where the Soul Stone is hiding, too:

This theory would also fit with an Easter Egg back in Iron Man 2, where S.H.I.E.L.D. was monitoring Norway as a “hot spot.”

If this theory is true, start pushing Taika Waititi for info.

7. JK, it's chilling in Wakanda.

Fans didn't see anything about the Soul Stone in Black Panther, but it's possible that Avengers: Infinity War will reveal that it's been powering the African nation, with the help of Vibranium, all along. This theory suggests that the meteor containing Vibranium that hit Wakanda millions of years ago actually contained the Soul Stone, too. The Avengers sure do spend a lot of time in Wakanda in the Avengers: Infinity War trailer, so maybe they're protecting the final Infinity Stone from falling into Thanos' grasp.

8. Thanos has had the Soul Stone all along.

This theory is seriously depressing. Could it be that Thanos has had the Soul Stone all along, and that's how he got so many of the Infinity Stones? We all know that having one stone — especially one as powerful as the Soul Stone — makes it easier to locate the others, so it's possible that the evil villain has had the Soul Stone from the very beginning. However, this seems like kind of a cop out, and I know Marvel wouldn't do that to us. Right, Marvel? Right?

Avengers: Infinity War premieres on April 27, 2018.