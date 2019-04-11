This post contains spoilers for Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. The Hotchkiss kids on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists may have been born with silver spoons in their mouths, but their lives haven't exactly gone according to plan. Although big sister Taylor faked her own suicide, manipulative Beacon Heights University student Nolan was murdered after trying to seek help in his and Taylor's mission against their mother. Following Alison's suspicions that Taylor was alive, the family's tragic story might be starting a new, unexpected chapter. Where is Taylor Hotchkiss hiding on The Perfectionists? Fans may learn her truth very soon.

ICYMI, new BHU teaching assistant Alison (Sasha Pieterse) has been living in Taylor's (Hayley Erin) old home, and in April 10's "The Ghost Sonata," she even uncovered some of Taylor's beloved books. Putting a nearly complete collection of her Oz series on display, Alison and her trio of Ava (Sofia Carson), Dylan (Eli Brown), and Caitlin (Sydney Park) discovered that Taylor had made her own changes to the book's maps of the Land of Oz. In place of two county names in Oz, she wrote, "Hotchkiss Land" and "McDevitts."

Freeform

While trying to return the books to Taylor's mother Claire (Kelly Rutherford), Alison learned about Taylor's scope of imagination and how she once thought The Wizard of Oz's Emerald City was accessible through the woods near their family home. She could "overlay her personal geography on the real world," fueling Alison's belief that Taylor was still alive and possibly the blonde Ava spotted Nolan (Chris Mason) meeting on the night of his death.

Of course, viewers know that Taylor was the blonde woman Nolan met and that the siblings were trying to learn why Claire had heightened surveillance on Nolan and his blackmailed peers. Alison soon caught up with this outsider knowledge when she used the map's clues to arrive at the McDevitt's Quarry, ignoring a locked gate to venture into the woods there. She eventually came upon a parked trailer, finding the missing Land of Oz book inside a cabinet in its kitchen area (notably right near a dripping can of red paint). The discovery was a sure sign that the space belonged to Taylor.

What made the inkling even surer was the sudden appearance of Taylor at the trailer.

Freeform

A surprised Alison knocked over a glass at the sight of her, prompting Taylor to escape while she could. The younger woman also managed to lock Alison in the trailer before running off. This suggests that while Nolan might have wanted to recruit Alison for their secret doings, perhaps Taylor wasn't on board. Or, knowing that Nolan wanted to meet with Alison that night, maybe she thinks that the other woman is his killer and that she now wants to hurt her.

We'll have to wait and see how Alison gets out of the trailer and whether she confides in anyone about her sighting. More importantly, will Taylor disappear again now that she knows Alison is aware of the trailer?

Season 1 of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists continues on Wednesday, April 17, at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.