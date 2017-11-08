Where Is Starbucks' Italian Bakery? It's The New Go-To Spot & You'll Want To Dig In
Your favorite coffee company has decided to explore its Italian side, and you'll definitely want to reap the benefits of this molto bene news. If you fancy a slice of focaccia alongside a sweet bev, prepare to ask Siri "Where is the Starbucks' Italian bakery?" Let's get you up to speed so you can manga ASAP.
Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle has gifted hungry patrons with the opening of the first Princi bakery, which comes complete with selections such as cornetti, crostata fragola, and of course your favorite side dish: bread — lots of bread. Rocco Princi opened his first bakery in Italy at the tender age of 21, and now, he's Starbucks bound in the U.S., much to everyone's delight. It's questionable who is more excited about this feat: Princi or his soon-to-be devoted following.
"Having worked side by side with the team that Starbucks has assembled, I have seen firsthand their talent as well as the attention they have given to ensuring that the fresh, authentic, handcrafted ingredients that define the Princi experience are being honored," he said in a press release. "I am excited and humbled that the people of Seattle will now be able to experience our food.”
With options that are almost too beautiful to eat (emphasis on "almost") who wouldn't want to make a pitstop at Princi?
Howard Schultz, Stabucks' executive chairman, commented on Princi's work in a press release, saying, “His passion for authentic food and respect for Milanese culture come through in everything he does, and I think our customers are going to fall in love with Princi.”
Not one of those customers in Seattle? Don't fret too much.
Starbucks Reserve Roastery locations in Shanghai, Milan, Tokyo, New York, and Chicago can expect exclusive Primi offerings. The coffee megastar also plans to open Primi standalone stores in 2018, so things are looking up already.
If you can't get your hands on a croissant or slice of bread just yet, indulge in Starbucks' holiday drinks that have finally hit the scene. The Chestnut Praline Latte, Caramel Brulée Latte, and Peppermint Mocha have made a triumphant return to cure your PSL funk. What else is back? Starbucks' iconic holiday cups.
On Nov. 1, Starbucks unveiled its holiday cup tradition for 2017, and they're guaranteed to help you embrace all that the season has to offer. Though you're probably accustomed to the iconic red cup, the coffee company decided to put a spin on its typical style. This is the first time the company has unveiled a color-in holiday cup for its customers, and there's definitely a special reason for this choice.
“This year’s cup is intentionally designed to encourage our customers to add their own color and illustrations,” Leanne Fremar, executive creative director for Starbucks, said in a statement. “We love the idea of everyone making this year’s cup their own.
To put one last positive spin on things, those with warm beverages will receive a cup sleeve, which provides the most important message of all: give good.
“Giving good can be as small as someone opening the door for you, or recognizing the people that enrich your life – your child’s teacher, a caregiver, a family friend,” Fremar said in a statement. “The holidays are a time to celebrate all the good we give to each other and our community.”
Speaking of "all the good," you and other hungry guests are probably dying to take a bite of Primi' delicious treats — and we can't blame you. Here's to more locations in the future. Bon appetit.
