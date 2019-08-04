At this point, it's clear that Donald Trump isn't the most conventional president the United States has ever had. From controversial remarks to interesting exchanges with international politicians, Trump has certainly set himself apart from previous world leaders. Well, there's another aspect of Trump that breaks presidential tradition, and it involves his multiple marriages. For those who don't know much about Trump's personal life, you may be wondering, where are Donald Trump's wives from? Here's some background.

Before marrying first lady Melania Trump (née Melania Knauss) in 2005, Trump was married to Marla Maples, and before that, Ivana Trump. Ironically, despite President Trump's bullishness on immigration, two out of the three women he's been married to are immigrants from Eastern Europe. (His middle wife, Maples, comes from Georgia, but in this case it's the U.S. state, not the country). Ivana became a U.S. citizen in 1988, while Melania got her citizenship in 2006.

Throughout history, it's been uncommon for presidents to be divorced while running for office or while in the White House. Prior to Donald Trump, there's been one other president who's been divorced, remarried, and still elected as president — and that was President Ronald Reagan. Even though Trump isn't the only president to have been married more than once (John Tyler and Woodrow Wilson were both widowed and later remarried), he is the only president to be divorced twice.

Still curious about Ivana, Maples, and Melania? Here's a bit more information on the three women.