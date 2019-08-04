Where Are Donald Trump's Wives From? Here's More On Their Backgrounds
At this point, it's clear that Donald Trump isn't the most conventional president the United States has ever had. From controversial remarks to interesting exchanges with international politicians, Trump has certainly set himself apart from previous world leaders. Well, there's another aspect of Trump that breaks presidential tradition, and it involves his multiple marriages. For those who don't know much about Trump's personal life, you may be wondering, where are Donald Trump's wives from? Here's some background.
Before marrying first lady Melania Trump (née Melania Knauss) in 2005, Trump was married to Marla Maples, and before that, Ivana Trump. Ironically, despite President Trump's bullishness on immigration, two out of the three women he's been married to are immigrants from Eastern Europe. (His middle wife, Maples, comes from Georgia, but in this case it's the U.S. state, not the country). Ivana became a U.S. citizen in 1988, while Melania got her citizenship in 2006.
Throughout history, it's been uncommon for presidents to be divorced while running for office or while in the White House. Prior to Donald Trump, there's been one other president who's been divorced, remarried, and still elected as president — and that was President Ronald Reagan. Even though Trump isn't the only president to have been married more than once (John Tyler and Woodrow Wilson were both widowed and later remarried), he is the only president to be divorced twice.
Still curious about Ivana, Maples, and Melania? Here's a bit more information on the three women.
Ivana Trump
Ivana Trump (née Ivana Zelníčková) was born in Czechoslovakia in 1949. In 1971, she left the Czech Republic and started modeling, appearing at the 1976 Olympic Summer Games, where she met Trump. The two married in 1977, and she gave birth to Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump. She and Trump divorced in 1991.
Since the divorce, Trump has written numerous books, such as The Best Is Yet To Come: Coping With Divorce And Enjoying Life Again as well as Raising Trump.
Marla Maples
Model Marla Maples was born in 1963 in Cohutta, Georgia, and worked as an actress and television personality. She reportedly met Trump in 1985, and their affair became public news in late 1989. In 1993, she gave birth to their daughter, Tiffany Trump. Two months later, the couple got married with a reception at the Plaza Hotel. However, in 1997, the two announced they were planning to divorce.
Since parting ways with Trump, Maples has remained relatively under the radar. She's been seen at a few fashion shows with her daughter, Tiffany, but judging by her Instagram, she spends her time traveling and enjoying the outdoors.
Melania Trump
Melania Trump (née Melania Knauss) was born in 1970 in Slovenia. Starting at age 16, she worked as a highly successful model, appearing in magazines including British GQ and Spanish Bazaar. She met Trump in 1998, just shortly after his split from Maples, and the two dated until their marriage in 2005. In 2006, Melania gave birth to Trump's youngest child, Barron.
While Melania's career might have started within the fashion industry, she's taken on a whole different role since she and Trump entered the White House in January 2017. As first lady, Melania has traveled across the world alongside her husband to rub shoulders with political figures. She also takes time to promote her "Be Best" campaign, which fights against issues including online bullying, opioid abuse, and children's overall well-being.
So, there you have it. Trump's personal life may be a bit complicated to some, but hopefully I've helped you out.