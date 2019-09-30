If you've been thinking to yourself, "hmmm, where are Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell getting married?" I come bearing answers, my friend. TBH, you might not even need my answer because the venue they've chosen is so, incredibly them that you probably could have guessed it yourself. Yes, it's Australian and, yes, it involves animals.

In an Instagram post he shared on Sept. 30, Powell shared that he and Irwin will be tying the knot at none other than the Australia Zoo. He decided to announce the friggin' adorable news with an adorable picture of himself and Irwin looking as in love as ever chilling at the zoo with a meerkat chilling on Powell's shoulder like it's totally no big deal. He paired the picture with a fantastically punny caption:

Cannot wait to “meer-y” this girl @australiazoo next year💛

LOL. Get it? He can't wait to "meer-y" her? Because there's a meerkat on his shoulder? I totally get what Irwin sees in him. This dude is hilarious. Obviously, the pun wasn't the most exciting part of this news. The highlight is that they'll be getting married at the Australia Zoo, which is truly the most perfect location I think any of us could have possibly imagined for these two to tie the knot.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Irwin announced her engagement to Powell on social media on Twitter on July 24, which just so happened to also be her birthday. "On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life," she said. "Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love." Dawww.

The Australia Zoo happens to hold an especially close place to Irwin and Powell's hearts because the two met when Powell, a Florida native, was visiting the zoo with his family in 2013. Irwin was giving them the tour that day and the rest is pretty much history.

In an interview with People in December of 2018, Powell admitted that he and Irwin "hit it off right away." He was struck by her pretty much immediately. “I’m like, ‘Wow she is amazing’,” he said, adding that they "haven’t looked back since.” The two kept doing long distance until Powell moved to Australia in 2018 to be with Irwin. He now works alongside her and her family at the Australia Zoo where they're now going to be marrying each other. Ugh, I know. It literally cannot get any cuter than this.

Oh, and did I mention the Australia Zoo is also where they got engaged? “After Bindi’s birthday celebration at Australia Zoo, we had a photoshoot organized to celebrate her turning 21,” Powell told People. "Just before we started the shoot, I took her to a special part of Australia Zoo to ask the girl of my dreams to become my wife. These past five years together have been the best of my life and we look forward to a lifetime of magical moments to come.”

Ah, so freaking cute. Congrats to the happy couple!