There are so many reasons to love traveling in a group. You have your whole crew there to make a ton of new memories with, they're there to encourage you to stay out late and start your day early, and they fill your activities with many more laughs than you would have if you were on your own. But balancing the personalities and travel preferences in your friend group while you're on the road can sometimes be a little difficult, especially when you're an adventurous traveler and no one else in your friend group is.

You're the one who wants to do everything from cliff jumping to whitewater rafting, but your friends might want to chill by the pool instead (which you totally want to do, too, but in addition to whatever thrill-seeking activity is calling your name on this trip). It might be tricky to figure out at first, but if you and your crew pick a destination or resort that offers activities for everyone, and if you're able to take time to do some things on your own, you can plan yourself a really well-rounded trip that includes both adrenaline-pumping experiences and time to relax.

Here are some tips for you if you're the kind of person who loves thrilling experiences while you're traveling, but you're in a pack that wants to sit those things out.

1. Pick A Destination That Has A Variety Of Activities To Suit Everyone's Interests Micky Wiswedel / Stocksy If you're the kind of person who absolutely needs to do something that gets your adrenaline pumping whenever you travel, the first step is to pick a destination that offers those kinds of activities, but also has options for your less daring comrades. For example, head to Portland, Oregon, for its plethora of outdoorsy activities, like kayaking, hiking, biking, and more. You can also enjoy a cute and trendy brunch at a place like The Hazel Room. Choosing a destination that has a little something for everyone will ensure that your entire crew has a great time.

2. Take Some Time Alone To Do All Of The Things You Want To Do @kristincorpuz_ As fun as traveling in a group can be, sometimes, the best way to keep everyone happy is to take some time to do your own things, too. Some people might use that time to go shopping or catch up on sleep, but you can utilize your alone time by doing all of the activities that your friends don't necessarily want to do with you. Things like ziplining, rock climbing, and leisurely kayaking are all things that are relatively easy — and fun — to do on your own, if those appeal to you.

3. Go To A Resort That Has Packages That Include Both Adventurous And Non-Adventurous Activities Felix Hug / Stocksy Some resorts are geared toward vacationers who are looking for one specific thing (like a beachy getaway), but others are suited to giving you the best well-rounded experience possible, so you can take advantage of both the thrilling and relaxing amenities at the property. Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort has the beautifully therapeutic Āwili Spa and Salon, where you can blend your own custom mix of aromatherapy oils for your treatment. During the same trip, you can also go on a traditional Hawaiian outrigger trip, which is included in the daily resort fee of $45 + tax. You can document it all by taking one of the resort's GoPros along for the adventure.