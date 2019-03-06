When planning out your next big trip, you likely take a lot of factors into account: what the weather will be like, how expensive the accommodations are, what kinds of sightseeing you'd like to partake in... the list goes on. And if you're a thrill-seeker, the opportunity to do a few adrenaline-pumping activities is probably at the very top of your priority list. After my most recent trip, I'm convinced that Puerto Rico is the best place to visit for adventure travel, so you should probably book a vacay ASAP.

I didn't know this before I started planning my trip, but Puerto Rico has no shortage of fun activities for people who are looking to chase some thrills. The island is home to "The Monster" zip-line — which Toroverde adventure park states on their website is "the biggest of the Americas" — as well as some pretty spectacular bioluminescent bays. You can hike to hidden waterfalls like Gozalandia, and check out the Puente La Hamaca hanging bridge, too.

All in all, there's no shortage of fun, outdoorsy, and adventurous things for you to try when you visit Puerto Rico. Even though I stayed for a whole week, it wasn't nearly enough time to experience everything that this amazing destination has to offer, and I can't wait to go back.

You know it's a great trip when you forget to take photos of your activities.

The above picture is one of the only ones I have of the 25-minute boat ride to one of the most magical experiences I've ever had: checking out La Parguera, a bioluminescent bay. According to SmarterTravel.com, bio bays contain dinoflagellates, which are microorganisms that glow when they're disrupted. As you kayak through the water, the dinoflagellates light up, kind of like a underwater fireflies.

Because it was so dark and the glow from the dinoflagellates was so fleeting, it was pretty close to impossible to get a great photo. But it didn't really matter, because I know that the experience will be engrained in my brain for the rest of my life. I don't mind not having a photo, because I wouldn't have traded the magic of swimming in a bio bay for the world.

Puerto Rico also offers a ton of adventurous activities that have nothing to do with the outdoors.

Adventure means something different to everyone. For me, it means trying new things — whether that may be going cliff jumping or just having a new experience with both feet on the ground. I love being adventurous with my food and partaking in culture experiences when I travel, so a few highlights of my trip were things that had nothing to do with the outdoors.

I tried a Puerto Rican specialty, mofongo, for the very first time, and let's just say, my palate was very impressed. I could not believe that fried mashed plantains could have so much flavor. It was better than anything I could have expected, and I want to learn how to make it myself at home.

Another amazing part of Puerto Rico is the deep love for music and dancing. Everywhere I went, music was playing, and I noticed that people were dancing or grooving even if they were driving or sitting down to eat. I loved that people salsa danced in the streets if they heard a live band, and didn't judge me when I joined in. (I think I was relatively successful!)

Adventure comes in so many forms, and though I already love to dance, trying something new — in a place where it seems like everyone knows how to salsa like a pro — was unforgettable.

I truly can't wait for my next trip back.

Traveling to Puerto Rico is so easy, I can't believe I hadn't done it before now. But now that I've been there and saw all of the adventurous opportunities that the island has to offer, I know that I need to go back to try out all of the ones that I didn't get to on this trip.